The Andalusia Ballet Association will be hosting a dinner and auction benefit on Saturday, August 27, at 7 p.m. in the Church Street Cultural Arts Centre. “The auction and dinner kicks off our season and is our annual fundraising event of the year. This year will be our 40th anniversary, and our theme this season is entitled ‘Treasure the Beauty of Dance.’ This year’s auction theme is called ‘Treasures,’ and we have many treasures to auction off. This is always such a fun event, and we look forward to welcoming our guests into our studios,” said Andalusia Ballet Artistic Director Meryane Murphy.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO