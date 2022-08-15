Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Proud To Be A Farmer: Inside the Enterprise Farmers Market
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When you visit any Wiregrass farmers market, you’re greeted with a smile from familiar faces in your community. Whether it’s the comradery amongst vendors, or the support from returning customers, serving the community is what makes those at the Enterprise Farmers Market “Proud To Be A Farmer.”
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
wtvy.com
Robbery at Pike Drugs Pharmacy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
luvernejournal.com
Concerned resident addresses Crenshaw County BOE regarding Mitchell coaching dismissal
Lapine resident and “Reinstate Jonny Mitchell at Highland Home” Facebook group creator Jessica Evans addressed the Crenshaw County Board of Education, but no action was taken regarding her remarks during a meeting held Monday evening. Evans questioned why Mitchell, who guided the Highland Home Flying Squadron boys basketball...
Andalusia Star News
Covington EMA: Severe storms possible on Wednesday
The Covington County Emergency Management Agency is reporting the possibility of a storm with high winds Wednesday afternoon. Officials said there is a “Marginal Risk” for strong to severe storms, which actually were expected to begin Tuesday afternoon. There could be several rounds of strong to severe storm...
Andalusia Star News
COVID cases down, variants still a concern
While the total reported cases of COVID-19 and its variants have decreased, there has been a surge of the omicron BA.5 in recent weeks in some communities. According to the CDC, the community level of positive COVID cases in Covington County is ranked as “medium,” which offers the following health guidelines:
wdhn.com
Enterprise man accused of murdering a woman will now face a grand jury
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident, will stand before a grand jury in the coming months. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is currently in the Coffee County Jail being held on a $75,000 bond for the alleged murder of Giselle Burgos-Santiago.
wdhn.com
McCraney is requesting a bond after sitting behind bars for more than 3 years
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man who is accused of killing two Northview High School girls is requesting a bond to be set. Coley McCraney is accused of killing Tracie Hawlett and JB Beasley in 1998 and was arrested as a suspect for their murders in 2019. Now,...
Troy Messenger
Saint Paul AME Church celebrates 142 years
Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Brundidge celebrated its 142nd Anniversary on Sunday, August 14, 2022, with the Messenger of the Hour Presiding Prelate Bishop Harry L. Seawright. The Rev. Ulysses Kincey, Jr. is the church pastor. Kincey said Saint Paul AME stands on the original grounds and was...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Ballet marks 40 years with annual dinner, auction benefit
The Andalusia Ballet Association will be hosting a dinner and auction benefit on Saturday, August 27, at 7 p.m. in the Church Street Cultural Arts Centre. “The auction and dinner kicks off our season and is our annual fundraising event of the year. This year will be our 40th anniversary, and our theme this season is entitled ‘Treasure the Beauty of Dance.’ This year’s auction theme is called ‘Treasures,’ and we have many treasures to auction off. This is always such a fun event, and we look forward to welcoming our guests into our studios,” said Andalusia Ballet Artistic Director Meryane Murphy.
Andalusia Star News
Caton, Veasey unite in double-ring ceremony
Miss Jacqueline Hope Caton became the bride of Tanner Neal Veasy in an impressive candlelight ceremony at First Presbyterian Church of Andalusia on Saturday, May 21, at half after five o’clock in the afternoon. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Todd Caton, Sr. and the...
McGuire’s Irish Pub staff fight, stabbing
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Javion Nelson Quarry, 18, stabbed another man at McGuire’s Irish Pub in Destin after a fight over kitchen supplies. According to an OCSO report, Quarry stabbed a co-worker in the arm as the man tried to defend himself. A witness told OCSO the […]
Andalusia Star News
Opp Police Department investigating Tuesday afternoon death
The Opp Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a residence. According to an OPD press release, police received a call from EMS and Opp Fire Department officials on Tuesday, August 16, at approximately 4:32 p.m., of an unresponsive female in a house on the 400 block of West Street.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia welcomes county rival Opp for 2022 football opener
A historic rivalry kicks off the 2022 Covington County football season as Andalusia (0-0) and Opp (0-0) battle for the first time since 2019 Thursday, August 18, at 7 p.m. Andalusia is beginning its season with senior night and will recognize senior football players, cheerleaders, and band members beginning at 6:30 p.m.
