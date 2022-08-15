Read full article on original website
Reynolds and Grassley leading the Iowa State Fair Straw Poll
The annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll is showing that Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds have taken the lead.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair
More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
Iowa is the thumping heart of the Midwest
So Iowa is the most Midwestern of places, The Washington Post discovered. Who’da thunk? The data journalists took a side trip from wildfires and shootings after stumbling upon Air BnB collections of how their hosts described their place. If you talk walleyes or tater tot casseroles a lot, it speaks Midwestern. We talk about these […] The post Iowa is the thumping heart of the Midwest appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Winning beard at Iowa State Fair contest comes in at 41 inches long
Cedar Falls public safety is hosting an open house Wednesday afternoon. SAINT Rescue and Adoption Center talks cat adoption. Jamie Stevenson at SAINT rescue and adoption center joins us to talk about cat adoption. US Senate Candidate Franken and Sen. Grassley negotiate debate details. Updated: 3 hours ago. Iowa U.S....
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 16th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Ryan Melton, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District, is opposed to construction of pipelines that capture carbon from Iowa ethanol plants. He says the projects will benefit private corporations and the government’s eminent domain process is supposed to be used for projects that have a public purpose. Melton instead supports expanding wind and solar power. He made his comments on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. In a column published in several newspapers last year, Incumbent Republican Randy Feenstra said carbon pipelines have the potential to boost the ethanol industry AND ensure Iowa farmers continue to have a strong market for their corn.
KCRG.com
2022 Iowa State Fair attendance on pace to exceed 2021 attendance
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021. The fair announced about 88,000 people were at the fair on Monday, which is actually down from the Monday of the fair last year. However, other days this week...
KCCI.com
Governor Reynolds signs two proclamations at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds signed two proclamations on Monday at the Iowa State Fair. One proclamation designated this week as "Iowa Employee Support of the Guard and Reserves Week" and also, designated Monday as "USS Iowa Submarine Day." The Iowa is a Submarine that is scheduled...
An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America
The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
farmforum.net
Iowa drought growing worse, cutting into the state's projected soybean harvest, new report shows
The drought in Iowa is deepening and expanding, potentially cutting into Iowa's soybean harvest this fall, a report released Aug. 12 shows. Iowa's soybean harvest is forecast to fall 4.7% this year over 2021, a U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report shows. Average soybean yields are forecast to drop to 58 bushels per acre this year from 62 in 2021, the report shows.
Only Four Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait
For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
Meet Bessie, The Oldest Living Person In Iowa
Bessie Hendricks was born November 7, 1907, and is not only the oldest person living in Iowa, she is also currently the oldest known living person in the United States, according to Gerontology. She is a supercentenarian which is a person who has reached the age of 110. She was born on a farm southeast of Auburn, Iowa.
‘OMG’ These Ribs Smoked the Competition At The Iowa State Fair
Iowans do love their traditions and competition, so when it comes to State Fair season, there are so many different opportunities for Iowans to show off. One tradition that has been a must-see at the Iowa State Fair for 58 years is the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout. Each year, wood-fired flames stretch along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse as backyard cooks showcase their best dishes.
KCRG.com
National poll to decide which state patrol has the best looking patrol vehicle
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A national poll will decide which state patrol has the best-looking patrol vehicle, and the best of the best will be featured on a calendar. The American Association of State Troopers puts together the poll, featuring images of patrol vehicles from all 50 states. In...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bird Says as Iowa AG, She Would Sue Biden Administration for Overreach
DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) The Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General says if she’s elected in November, she’ll go to court to challenge the overreach of the federal government. “We hear from a lot of people who are concerned about what’s going on with the Biden Administration,”...
KCCI.com
Seven new bee species discovered in Iowa for the first time
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) — A recent analysis of the bees found living on Luther College’s campus has turned up with a surprising find. Seven of the 55 species found on campus have never been recorded in Iowa, KCRG reports. “We have seven species that we are confident are...
northwestmoinfo.com
Libertarian Candidate for Iowa Governor Says He Would Legalize Magic Mushrooms for Mental Health Treatment
Rick Stewart, Libertarian Candidate for Iowa Governor. Photo by rickstewart.com. (Radio Iowa) Rick Stewart, the Libertarian candidate for governor, says ending the nation’s war on drugs is his most important priority. “It’s the worst mistake this country has ever made,” Stewart says. “If you want to argue that point,...
wnax.com
Scenes From The Iowa State Fair
The famous butter cow sculpture located in the Agriculture Building. Iowa State Fair’s favorite food item: “pork chop on a stick.”. U-S Republican Senator Joni Ernst enjoying a pork chop at the Iowa Pork Tent. Open Class Dairy Judging Contest inside Livestock Pavillion. Plymouth County Iowa well represented...
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
