ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavs Getting Little Credit for Offseason Moves

By Lorenzo Almanza
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNBsZ_0hHeuV4q00

The Dallas Mavericks made minimal progress with the loss of Jalen Brunson, according to another national media outlet.

The Dallas Mavericks ' offseason has been unimpressive, according to several NBA media outlets. Two months ago, ESPN gave the Mavs a "D" for their inability to resign second-leading scorer Jalen Brunso n . Dallas was criticized for not replacing Brunson and instead signing Javale McGee.

So was the offseason that bad for the Mavericks? Surely they made significant strides right?

The Athletic's David Aldridge doesn't think so. According to his rankings of team's offseason progress, Dallas came in at No. 25. His biggest concern was: Are teams better or worse than last season?

"No denying that losing Brunson for nothing hurts," wrote Aldridge. "They'll need Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. to bounce back from major regression behind the arc."

Bullock saw his 3-point percentage drop from 41 percent to 36 percent. In the playoffs, his numbers improved, as he made 39.7 percent of 3s. Bullock played a significant role in Jason Kidd 's defensive scheme and added depth at the wing.

Hardaway is also expected to play a significant role this season, after missing the latter half of the last season. Before his injury, he was shooting 33.6 percent from the arc, compared to .39.1 percent the season before. During 2019-20, Hardaway made 39.8 percent of his shots from long range.

If Bullock and Hardaway can make up for Brunson's production, then this maybe this changes the minds of league analysts.

"Work should allow the Mavs more or less keep the party going next season, with Christian Wood and McGee now bolstering Dwight Powell upfront," wrote Aldridge.

One upside this offseason is the style and play of Luka Doncic . Recent images depict a slimmer Doncic, who dropped 23 points and 10 rebounds in Slovenia's friendly against Turkey on Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player

Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Turkey, TX
Dallas, TX
Basketball
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
David Aldridge
Person
Jalen Brunson
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"

The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors

Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#Espn#Athletic
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."

Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy