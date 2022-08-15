MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho was mapped at 89,344 acres Thursday night. The daily flight log noted the following: "The fire grew by 3,242 acres. The largest heat perimeter expansions were on the western and southern flanks again tonight. The fire extended up to 1 mile from last night’s perimeter in places with the zones around Copper Mountain, Beaver Creek, and Hot Springs Creek being the most active. There was intense and scattered heat predominantly in the southern half of the fire as well as interior isolated heat."

SALMON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO