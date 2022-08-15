Read full article on original website
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Musikfest announces record-breaking attendance mark for 2022, reveals 2023 dates
ArtsQuest announced on Tuesday that 2022′s Musikfest set a new attendance record of 1,240,000 fest-goers, more than 16 times Bethlehem’s population of nearly 76,000 people. The 11-day festival broke the previous Musikfest attendance record, according to a release from ArtsQuest. The previous record came in 2019 when 1,226,000...
thevalleyledger.com
Grace Church Bethlehem Funds New Floor for the Allentown Rescue Mission
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission is pleased to announce it received a $15,120 donation from Grace Church Bethlehem to replace its’ aging kitchen floor. The donation resulted from the church’s special offering at its Christmas Eve Service 2021. With the donation, the Allentown Rescue Mission...
wlvr.org
LV Pride fest returning for ‘loud, proud’ weekend
Lehigh Valley Pride returning for ‘loud, proud’ weekend. The 2022 Lehigh Valley Pride event is on its way this weekend, celebrating queer artists and culture in the region. On Sunday, the event will bring LGBTQ+ artists and performers, arts and crafts, yard games, and food and drink to...
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 26+ Summer Festivals, Markets, Tours and More
Music Festivals, car shows, outdoor markets and more. There is so much to do this weekend in Bucks County!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar. FRIDAY,...
lvpnews.com
The Streets of Bethlehem: Fountain Hill
As we travel through the streets of Fountain Hill, each name will tell a part of Fountain Hill’s story of developing from farmland into a charming borough. Strap on some boots and let’s take a hike up the hill. Ostrum Street. This street is named for Andrew Ostrum,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Security at the Great Allentown Fair: Here's what to expect
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The next big festival will be here in just weeks, and there's a security-related change in store for visitors attending the Great Allentown Fair. It's something that's never been done in the Great Allentown Fair's 170-year history. For the first time, they'll have metal detectors to get...
Lehigh Valley Pride 2022: What to know for Allentown festival next weekend | When, where, headliners
The theme of Lehigh Valley Pride 2022 is “Be Loud! Be Proud!”. LGBTQ residents and supporters will have their pride on display this weekend with entertainers, artists, vendors, services and a new pet park. The annual pride festival will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, in Allentown, hosted by the...
wlvr.org
Countdown is on for long-awaited Bethlehem Food Co-Op
After years of planning, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op plans to open its community-owned grocery store next summer at 250 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem. WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with Carol Ritter, board chair of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. She says organizers are still raising funds, and notes that there...
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
Meet the 2022 Liberty High School Grenadier Band (PHOTOS)
A new season is fast approaching, and The Liberty High School Grenadier Band is back at it again. The band practiced Wednesday outside the high school in Bethlehem. This year’s total number of band and color guard members is 180. They will be led by Drum Major Christopher Giannaras.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 7/22/22-8/5/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
West Chester Native, ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Has ‘Never Felt Better’
Bam Margera at his Chester County skate park in 2011.Image via Charles Fox, Philadelphia Inquirer. Following his firing from Jackass Forever last year and recent substance-abuse treatment, West Chester native Bam Margera said he has “never felt better” in an episode of Jackass co-star Steve-O’s podcast that was released this month, writes Nick Vadala for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest sees record attendance in 2022
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest saw record attendance in 2022, beating the record set in 2019, according to a news release from ArtsQuest. The festival saw some 1.24 million attendees from 39 states, Washington, DC, and eight countries in 2022, as opposed to 1,226,000 in 2019. This year’s festival featured approximately...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton woman comes out of retirement to open all-female-run business
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton woman came out of retirement to open a unique business. The 85-year-old started the all-female-run operation out of her home, before recently opening up shop at a commercial location. The woman with a peculiar nickname says she started her business with just one order. "They...
Funeral held for Pa. boy who died in wood-chipper incident
A deadly wood-chipper accident that killed a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His funeral was held Monday, according to his obituary.
LehighValleyLive.com
Dr. Oz meets festival-goers on the north side at Musikfest. Dr. Mehmet Oz stops by Billys Downtown Diner, the Bethlehem FOP and Musikfest Saturday, as he brings his campaign for the Pennsylvania Senate seat to the Lehigh Valley.
People wait to meet Dr. Oz at Billy's Downtown Diner in Bethlehem. Dr. Mehmet Oz stops by Billys Downtown Diner, the Bethlehem FOP and Musikfest Saturday, as he brings his campaign for the Pennsylvania Senate seat to the Lehigh Valley.Get Photo. 4 / 29. Dr. Oz visits Bethlehem. Dr. Oz...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem among top homebuying hotspots in America
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The housing market is hot in the Bethlehem area right now. That's according to Realtor.com's 2022 list of the top homebuying spots in America. Bethlehem's 18017 zip code ranked sixth on the national list. Homes in the Bethlehem area were viewed almost 4 times more than the...
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police officers buy snacks, drinks for homeless family
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police officers protect and serve their community in ways big and small, and our 69 News crew caught a pair of Allentown cops helping out a family on a warm afternoon. Officers Marissa Finn and Dave Benner were on patrol Tuesday on Eighth Street in Allentown. They...
Polka, mugs and plenty of people: Crowds celebrate last day of Musikfest 2022
With the sweet sounds of polka pumping from Festplatz, nothing could keep the crowds of Musikfest 2022 revelers from closing Bethlehem’s annual outdoor music festival on Sunday with mugs in hand. Scheduled bands took their stages as planned Sunday after gunfire and panicked crowds fleeing Plaza Tropical closed the...
