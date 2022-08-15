ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Reading, PA

Regional Junior Achievement Wins $600,000 Grant

PHILADELPHIA PA – A $600,000 grant from California novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will help Junior Achievement of Southeastern PA “make even better use of other community investments to positively impact the lives of the young people we serve,” the organization announced Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022). The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennDOT Names Belmonte District 6 Executive Director

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Louis R. Belmonte, P.E., the acting district executive of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Engineering District 6 since July 2021, has been appointed as its executive director, the state agency said Wednesday (Aug. 16, 2022). The district covers Montgomery, Chester, Philadelphia, Delaware, and Bucks counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Almac Group expanding Souderton facility

Almac Group, an Irish-based contract development and manufacturing organization, recently announced plans to expand its North American headquarters in Souderton by 60 percent. The company will invest $65 million to expand the location’s clinical supply operations by 100,000 square feet. Plans include the addition of just-in-time processing capabilities and cold and ultra-low storage. “It’s a […] The post Almac Group expanding Souderton facility appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
SOUDERTON, PA
Local Obituaries Reported Today

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Aug. 16, 2022) compilation consists of 11 obituaries, listed in dated order. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Mitchell Marion, of the Pottstown area, arrangements in...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Eastern Berks Athletes Recognized for Scholarship

Nine eastern Berks County college athletes – all residents of Boyertown, Bally, and Douglassville – have also been recognized for their knowledge and academic performance by five different institutions in announcements issued as recently as Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022). Extending congratulations to local scholar-athletes were the:. Division 2...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
School Zone Warning Systems Being Reactivated

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Early next week drivers on portions of two roads in Lower Pottsgrove may witness what they haven’t seen in about three months: the flashing lights and speed displays of township highway school zones. The zones are equipped to alert drivers of the need to...
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
The Payoff of Passion

Elementary school student pushes through the struggles of learning an instrument and ultimately discovers a deep passion for playing. In elementary school, a common activity for students is learning an instrument. While music is taught from the very beginning of grade school, more often than not, students will spend most of their time singing and will spend little of their time learning how to play an instrument. Instead, students will often be introduced to instruments at the end of elementary school, usually around the third or fourth grade, and they will have the possibility of learning one as an extracurricular activity.
WYOMISSING, PA
Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property

Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
'Just keep me alive for the wedding': Off-duty firefighter, nurse wife save neighbor's life

On Aug. 5, a Friday, Chris Favorin was working at home while watching his 6½-month-old granddaughter, Layne. When Layne’s father picked her up in the afternoon, at about 4:30 p.m. or so, he took a break from work – he does contract IT work for the federal government – and went downstairs to do his daily workout, a high-intensity interval routine, one minute on, one minute off.
HARRISBURG, PA
Humane Pennsylvania offers free adoption of cats in Berks

READING, Pa. — The number of cats being cared for at Humane Pennsylvania's shelter in Reading has reached a critical level, officials announced Tuesday. So, from now through Sunday, Aug. 21, the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving will waive its adoption fee for cats of all ages. They are free to a good home.
READING, PA

