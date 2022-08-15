Read full article on original website
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Development Deal Will Cause Norristown State Hospital Campus Residents to Lose Their Home & Services
People with serious mental illness currently living on the Norristown State Hospital campus are set to lose their home and support services in June in a development deal, writes Brett Sholtis for WHYY. While the state said it is working with counties to place the around two dozen patients in...
sanatogapost.com
Regional Junior Achievement Wins $600,000 Grant
PHILADELPHIA PA – A $600,000 grant from California novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will help Junior Achievement of Southeastern PA “make even better use of other community investments to positively impact the lives of the young people we serve,” the organization announced Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022). The...
Crozer Health, Delco Reach Deal to Keep Behavioral Health Services Going
Crozer Health has agreed to keep its behavioral health facilities open, like one at Crozer Chester Medical Center, in exchange for Delaware County withdrawing litigation it had filed in Delaware County Common Pleas Court to stop the closures, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Kidney and liver transplants shut down at Penn State Health; inspection finds multiple problems
Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has stopped doing kidney and liver transplants and its program has been faulted for a range of problems by the state health department and federal agencies. The problems include transplant staff not recognizing and analyzing six incidents of patients who had just...
sanatogapost.com
PennDOT Names Belmonte District 6 Executive Director
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Louis R. Belmonte, P.E., the acting district executive of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Engineering District 6 since July 2021, has been appointed as its executive director, the state agency said Wednesday (Aug. 16, 2022). The district covers Montgomery, Chester, Philadelphia, Delaware, and Bucks counties.
Almac Group expanding Souderton facility
Almac Group, an Irish-based contract development and manufacturing organization, recently announced plans to expand its North American headquarters in Souderton by 60 percent. The company will invest $65 million to expand the location’s clinical supply operations by 100,000 square feet. Plans include the addition of just-in-time processing capabilities and cold and ultra-low storage. “It’s a […] The post Almac Group expanding Souderton facility appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Aug. 16, 2022) compilation consists of 11 obituaries, listed in dated order. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Mitchell Marion, of the Pottstown area, arrangements in...
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
sanatogapost.com
Eastern Berks Athletes Recognized for Scholarship
Nine eastern Berks County college athletes – all residents of Boyertown, Bally, and Douglassville – have also been recognized for their knowledge and academic performance by five different institutions in announcements issued as recently as Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022). Extending congratulations to local scholar-athletes were the:. Division 2...
sanatogapost.com
School Zone Warning Systems Being Reactivated
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Early next week drivers on portions of two roads in Lower Pottsgrove may witness what they haven’t seen in about three months: the flashing lights and speed displays of township highway school zones. The zones are equipped to alert drivers of the need to...
Funeral held for wood-chipper accident victim as emergency responders recover from horrific scene
A deadly wood-chipper accident that claimed the life of a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His...
bctv.org
The Payoff of Passion
Elementary school student pushes through the struggles of learning an instrument and ultimately discovers a deep passion for playing. In elementary school, a common activity for students is learning an instrument. While music is taught from the very beginning of grade school, more often than not, students will spend most of their time singing and will spend little of their time learning how to play an instrument. Instead, students will often be introduced to instruments at the end of elementary school, usually around the third or fourth grade, and they will have the possibility of learning one as an extracurricular activity.
chestercounty.com
New Garden votes to have hazardous structures demolished at Saint Anthony's
Photo courtesy of New Garden Township A former caretaker’s house at Saint Anthony’s in the Hills is just one of several structures that will be demolished, as part of New Garden Township’s long-term plans to develop the 137-acre property it owns to a community park. Staff Writer.
morethanthecurve.com
Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property
Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
Here’s a List of When All of the School Districts in Bucks County Will Open for the Fall
With the upcoming school year approaching, many Bucks County parents want to know when their school districts will open. Pryce Jamison wrote about the school openings on the Bucks County Courier Times. Here is a list of all Bucks County school districts and technical high schools, with their opening dates:
Giant to open heirloom grocery store in Philly’s historic Strawbridge’s building
Great news for those who love to shop at Giant’s Heirloom Market stores as the brand is expanding, though if you live in central Pa. you might have to drive a bit to get to this particular store. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Giant Company plans to open...
echo-pilot.com
'Just keep me alive for the wedding': Off-duty firefighter, nurse wife save neighbor's life
On Aug. 5, a Friday, Chris Favorin was working at home while watching his 6½-month-old granddaughter, Layne. When Layne’s father picked her up in the afternoon, at about 4:30 p.m. or so, he took a break from work – he does contract IT work for the federal government – and went downstairs to do his daily workout, a high-intensity interval routine, one minute on, one minute off.
WFMZ-TV Online
Humane Pennsylvania offers free adoption of cats in Berks
READING, Pa. — The number of cats being cared for at Humane Pennsylvania's shelter in Reading has reached a critical level, officials announced Tuesday. So, from now through Sunday, Aug. 21, the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving will waive its adoption fee for cats of all ages. They are free to a good home.
