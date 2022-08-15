1 Person Dead 1 Other Injured In A Motorcycle Collision In Tukwila (Tukwila, WA)

According to Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle collision occurred on Friday night in Tukwila.

The officials stated that a person was killed in the crash.

The Tukwila firefighters stated in their social media accounts that another individual was involved in the crash. The person was critically injured.

The officials stated that the crash occurred on the high-occupancy vehicle lane of the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 405 to northbound Interstate 5.

Due to the collision, the HOV off-ramp was closed.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Washington State Patrol troopers.

The identities of the victims are awaited by the officials.

No further information is available regarding the crash.

Source: Kiro 7