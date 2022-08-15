35-Years-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mansfield (Mansfield, WA)

According to Washington State trooper Jeremy Weber, a fire spread to the size of a football field occurred following a motor vehicle crash.

A 2005 Dodge Magnum was travelling southbound on State Route 17 when the driver failed to turn left on the curve and went straight and exited the roadway to the right.

According to the statement by the officials, the vehicle rolled multiple times down an embankment and caught fire.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. southeast of Mansfield a milepost 102.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 35-year-old from Moses Lake. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the trooper.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

August 15, 2022

Source: KPQ