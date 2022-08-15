Read full article on original website
1 Top Dividend Stock
Whirlpool reported mixed second-quarter results yesterday. Can the stock keep up its handsome dividend yield?
Tilray Stock: What to Expect Ahead of Q4 Earnings
Earnings day for Canadian cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands Inc. Report is just around the corner. On July 28, the company will release fourth-quarter (Q4) results before the opening bell. Tilray shares are down sharply this year. So far in 2022, the stock has lost more than...
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Globus Maritime: Q2 Earnings Insights
Globus Maritime GLBS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Globus Maritime beat estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was up $12.31 million from the same...
Agilent Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Agilent Technologies A reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agilent Technologies beat estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was up $132.00 million from the same...
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
2 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades
These stocks aren't Dividend Aristocrats today, but they could very well end up in that club.
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 31 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co PTR. SciSparc SPRC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nocera NCRA's stock dropped the most, trading...
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Recap: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted an EPS of $-0.45. Revenue was up $259 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings
Bath & Body Works BBWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was down $86.00...
Analyst Ratings for ON Semiconductor
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on ON Semiconductor ON stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Expert Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $2.81 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $0.80.
Motley Fool
2 Tips for Investing in Biotech Stocks With High Growth Potential
FDA regulation can warp the biotech market, enabling successful stock picking. Biotechs with powerful moats are great investments that can lead to fantastic returns. Novavax at $4 a share is a way better buy than Novavax at $330 a share. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Jack Henry & Associates Shares Slide After Q4 Results, Weak FY23 Guidance
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $477.45 million, missing the consensus of $480.12 million. For Q4, core segment revenue increased 8%, payments segment revenue increased 5%, complementary segment revenue increased 9%, and corporate and other segment revenue increased 22%. EPS was $1.10,...
Grindrod Shipping Shares Soar On Q2 Revenue Growth Of 47%, Declares Dividend
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd GRIN reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 47.1% year-over-year to $161.58 million. Adjusted EPS was $2.74, an improvement from $0.99 in 2Q21. The gross margin expanded by 756 bps to 40%. Other operating income increased by 22.7% Y/Y to $4.09 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 70.3%...
tipranks.com
Sea Limited Reports Earnings; Stock Falls 9%
Sea Limited reported earnings for its second quarter of 2022, which saw shares fall as investors weren’t impressed with the results. Sea Limited (SE) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$1.03, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$1.14 per SE share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beat estimates three times. Nevertheless, shares fell by more than 9% shortly after the market opened.
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
These are the five hottest analysts' calls of the 2nd quarter earnings reporting season and all stocks are set up for gains in the back half of the year.
Benzinga
A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks
GMS GMS - P/E: 8.84. Global Ship Lease saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.91 in Q1 to $1.85 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.47%, which has increased by 0.96% from 6.51% in the previous quarter. Atkore has reported Q3 earnings per share at $6.07,...
