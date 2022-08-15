Sea Limited reported earnings for its second quarter of 2022, which saw shares fall as investors weren’t impressed with the results. Sea Limited (SE) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$1.03, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$1.14 per SE share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beat estimates three times. Nevertheless, shares fell by more than 9% shortly after the market opened.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO