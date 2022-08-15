ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
MemeStockMaven

Tilray Stock: What to Expect Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Earnings day for Canadian cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands Inc. Report is just around the corner. On July 28, the company will release fourth-quarter (Q4) results before the opening bell. Tilray shares are down sharply this year. So far in 2022, the stock has lost more than...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Globus Maritime: Q2 Earnings Insights

Globus Maritime GLBS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Globus Maritime beat estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was up $12.31 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Diagnostics#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Axdx
Benzinga

Agilent Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Agilent Technologies A reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agilent Technologies beat estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was up $132.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 31 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co PTR. SciSparc SPRC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nocera NCRA's stock dropped the most, trading...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted an EPS of $-0.45. Revenue was up $259 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Bath & Body Works Q2 Earnings

Bath & Body Works BBWI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was down $86.00...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for ON Semiconductor

Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on ON Semiconductor ON stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $2.81 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $0.80.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

2 Tips for Investing in Biotech Stocks With High Growth Potential

FDA regulation can warp the biotech market, enabling successful stock picking. Biotechs with powerful moats are great investments that can lead to fantastic returns. Novavax at $4 a share is a way better buy than Novavax at $330 a share. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
INDUSTRY
tipranks.com

Sea Limited Reports Earnings; Stock Falls 9%

Sea Limited reported earnings for its second quarter of 2022, which saw shares fall as investors weren’t impressed with the results. Sea Limited (SE) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$1.03, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$1.14 per SE share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beat estimates three times. Nevertheless, shares fell by more than 9% shortly after the market opened.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

GMS GMS - P/E: 8.84. Global Ship Lease saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.91 in Q1 to $1.85 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.47%, which has increased by 0.96% from 6.51% in the previous quarter. Atkore has reported Q3 earnings per share at $6.07,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy