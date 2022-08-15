PARKLAND, Wash. — A 12-year-old was injured early Wednesday morning after more than 80 rounds were fired in a shootout between gang members in Pierce County. According to Pierce County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Darren Moss, deputies responded to the 1500 block of 98th Street South around 1:35 a.m. for reports of shots being fired. Moss said 911 callers also reported a car crash at 97th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue South.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 21 DAYS AGO