Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'
"Programs and officials would have been notified," former DOJ official David Laufman said of Trump's claim he declassified all the Mar-a-Lago docs.
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb weighs in on Mar-a-Lago search
Ty Cobb, a former White House attorney for former President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation, joined CBS News' Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest on the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
U.N. chief calls for demilitarized zone at Russian-occupied Ukraine nuclear plant
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is calling for a demilitarized zone at a nuclear plant in Ukraine, where continued shelling is raising concerns. Russia, which controls the area around the site, is rejecting those calls. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joined "CBS News Mornings" with more.
Growing threat of catastrophe at Ukraine nuclear plant
Shelling around Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine is drawing international concern. Ukraine is accusing Russia of preparing to stage a "false flag" incident, while Russia is accusing Ukraine of trying to trigger an "accident" at the complex. Charlie D'Agata reports.
Busing migrants intensifies immigration debate
The number of migrants apprehended entering the U.S. has already surpassed last year's total. It's intensifying debate over whether asylum-seekers should be bused thousands of miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says
The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
Zelenskyy holds talks with U.N. chief, Turkish president over nuclear plant, grain exports
Turkey's leader and the United Nations chief met in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-powered bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months. But little immediate progress was reported. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would follow up with Russian President Vladimir...
Ukrainian ambassador says Russia weaponizing nuclear plant
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is calling for a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Europe's largest. It is located in a Russian-occupied territory. Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest on the situation.
U.N. works to protect Ukraine nuclear power plant and keep grain shipments moving
The United Nations and several allies are working diplomatic channels in an effort to prevent disaster at Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is visiting the country. He spoke with BBC News correspondent Hugo Bachega about the conflict and the ongoing efforts to keep grain shipments moving.
8/19: CBS News Prime Time
Catherine Herridge speaks with Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. on nuclear tensions, and former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb and Rep. Michael McCaul on the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
El Shafee Elsheikh, British ISIS member, sentenced for deadly kidnapping plot
Alexandria, Virginia — El Shafee Elsheikh, one of the three British men accused of operating a brutal ISIS hostage-taking scheme, was sentenced Friday to eight life sentences after he was convicted in April for his role in the plot which led to the deaths of four Americans. The eight...
CBS News
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0