Key West, FL

Large amount of suspected cocaine found floating off Key West

By CBS Miami Team
 2 days ago

Drug bale found floating off Key West marina 00:24

MIAMI - A large bail of drugs was found Saturday floating off a Key West.

Key West police said that around 3:30 p.m. officers were sent to the Coconut Mallory Marina after a person said he found the bale about 50 miles offshore.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office said there were 25 rectangle-shaped bricks in the bale. They were wrapped in green plastic with black XXX decals on each.

The bricks were turned over to federal authorities.

