Athens, GA

Despite Kirby's comments, there's no lack of leadership on UGA's defense

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
 2 days ago

Georgia is the defending National Champions, but they are a vastly different group after losing so many players to the NFL.

A significant number of the losses came on the defense and Kirby Smart spoke after a recent scrimmage and had some concerns about the leadership on that side of the ball entering this season.

Despite Kirby Smart's insistence on needing someone to pick things up for the defensive unit, DawgNation's Mike Griffith explains that there is no shortage of leaders on defense.

"The leader on the defense is Christopher Smith, that's your most accomplished guy. He's a rising star," declares Griffith. "Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kirby said he's been the most consistent guy, and Jalen Carter is a guy that may never be a vocal leader, a great talent, but those are the three guys."

