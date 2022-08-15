ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Aubrey Plaza Shines as an Emily Who’s Nowhere Near Paris

By CARLOS SOUSA
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVldF_0hHerqJM00

Can student debt drive a young person into a life of crime? For Emily of the new movie “Emily the Criminal,” it’s certainly the main motivator, though factors such as an innately combative personality are also seen in her transformation to criminal from catering courier.andamp;nbsp;

The movie begins with Emily at a job interview, during which she explains away an arrest on her record as a simple DUI. Then the interviewer tells her that he ran a background check after initially saying he hadn’t, and that he knows she was convicted of aggravated assault.andamp;nbsp;

After a moment’s awkwardness, they agree to start over and he asks her to explain the incident. She then decides not to and erupts at his subterfuge (and possibly her own). Needless to say, she doesn’t get the job. It’s an impressive opening scene that sets the tone for the rest of the film, making it clear that we’re going to be in the company of a volatile yet strangely compelling personality for the duration.

Emily is played by Aubrey Plaza, the idiosyncratic actress best known for her role as the apathetic millennial assistant on the TV show “Parks and Recreation.” In the last several years, Ms. Plaza has starred in several great indie movies, such as 2017’s “Ingrid Goes West” and 2020’s “Black Bear.” Could she be the Parker Posey of the current era? Possibly, but she’s also demonstrated that she’s not afraid of taking on difficult roles, including unstable, almost-unlikable characters.andamp;nbsp;

In “Emily the Criminal,” Ms. Plaza’s wide, impatient, searching eyes approach Bette Davis-level expressiveness. Initially, the viewer sees how she reacts to her day-to-day life, with her catering job and apartment chores taking up a large portion of her time; then a co-worker recommends a side gig as a “shopper” to make some extra money. She attends a meeting, where it becomes apparent that the enterprise is a criminal operation that uses stolen credit card numbers to buy high-value items at various stores.andamp;nbsp;

Emily almost walks out after discovering these details, but she’s stopped by the frontman, Youcef, who takes an interest in her. After an anxious-but-successful “purchase,” she’s given the option to make even more money on another job; she reluctantly decides to go for it.

This second nefarious “shopping” job involves an almost-new luxury vehicle that’s being sold by what seems to be another criminal outfit. Filmed tensely and tersely, this sequence ends in violence but she does get the vehicle to her employers and is given $2,000 for her troubles.

After this, Youcef agrees to teach her the back end of the business, without telling his cohorts. As their relationship turns romantic, Emily dives deeper into criminality.

First-time filmmaker John Patton Ford is to be commended for crafting a movie that reflects the compromises many young Americans and immigrants must make when faced with low-paying hourly jobs and limited advancement opportunities. His use of tight framing and cinéma verité-style angles bring immediacy to a story already brimming with apprehension and excitement.andamp;nbsp;

His choice of actors is spot-on as well, with Ms. Plaza, Theo Rossi as Yousef, Jonathan Avigdori as Khalil, and Megalyn Echikunwokeandamp;nbsp;as Emily’s friend Liz all turning in fantastic performances. Even Gina Gershon is effective in her one scene as a potential boss for Emily at an ad agency — another of the character’s bids for respectability.

As the movie hurled toward its climax, though, I couldn’t help but feel that it was contriving to come up with a big ending instead of basing its plot and dialogue on character-based decisions and scenarios. Such are the strictures of genre filmmaking, and “Emily the Criminal” definitely fits the crime drama description in its modest way. Still, it would have been great to see Mr. Ford go in another direction.andamp;nbsp;

In the movie’s coda, he does grant Emily some grace if not exactly wisdom. We see Emily on a beach and then starting a new venture, and it’s apparent from Ms. Plaza’s eyes that she’s the same testy personality she was before. She doesn’t so much grow from her experience as grow into her true nature — and it’s a riveting realization.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Why Kaitlyn Dever Was Drawn to ‘Dopesick’ – Beyond the ‘Bucket-List’ Chance to Co-Star With Michael Keaton

A version of this story about “Dopesick” star Kaitlyn Dever first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It’s rare to experience a life-changing epiphany at any age, much less at 15. But that’s how old Kaitlyn Dever was when she played a self-harming young woman in the acclaimed 2013 indie “Short Term 12.” She’d already been acting for several years by then — she was a cast regular on the ABC sitcom “Last Man Standing” and had a recurring role on FX’s “Justified” — but the gritty drama about a group home for troubled teenagers made a lasting impression on her.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Aubrey Plaza Quietly Became One of Today’s Best Actors

I am just going to be very blunt and say what needs to be said: We are not talking enough about Aubrey Plaza and how incredible of a dramatic performer she is. Frankly, it’s a travesty. Right now, my Twitter feed should be full of praise over Plaza’s stunning...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Feud’: Tom Hollander, Calista Flockhart & Diane Lane To Star In Season 2 Of Ryan Murphy’s FX Series

Tom Hollander, Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane have joined Feud: Capote’s Women, the second installment of FX’s anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Plan B, we have learned. Reps for FX and 20th Television, which is behind the Feud franchise, declined comment. They join previously announced Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. Hollander will star as Truman Capote, Flockhart as Lee Radziwill and Lane as Slim Keith. As previously announced, Watts stars as Babe Paley, wife of CBS head Bill Paley, and Sevigny portrays C.Z. Guest. An adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a...
TV SERIES
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theo Rossi
Person
Parker Posey
Person
Gina Gershon
Person
Aubrey Plaza
IndieWire

Sydney Sweeney Still Finds Herself Asking, ‘Is This Real?’

Double nominee Sydney Sweeney had no clue which “Euphoria” scene of hers she’d want to play at the Emmys after they announce her name in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, but for her “The White Lotus” clip she joked, “I always love the ‘Well, maybe grandpa was a power bottom’ line.” Hopping on a Zoom with IndieWire, the good-humored actress revealed that in the video she shared of her in tears, celebrating Emmy nominations morning on a phone call with her mother, she did not actually know that she’d also made the cut for Outstanding Supporting Actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Host a Star-Studded Night of Comedy With Chanel to Benefit Good+Foundation

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld hosted a Night of Comedy with Chanel for a good cause at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday. A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, Molly Sims and more, came together to support Good+Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Jessica Seinfeld that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Paris#Film Star
IndieWire

Aubrey Plaza Says ‘Emily the Criminal’ Was Inspired by the Safdie Brothers’ ‘Good Time’

If the independent film world had to crown a queen, there’s a good chance it would select Aubrey Plaza. The “Parks and Recreation” alum has been a fixture at Sundance for years, consistently starring in cool films and helping new directors gain crucial opportunities in the process. Her latest indie is “Emily the Criminal,” a heist movie she produced in addition to playing the eponymous criminal. In a new interview with L’Officiel, Plaza opened up about some of the films that influenced her and “Emily the Criminal” director John Patton Ford while making the film. “John is a really big fan...
MOVIES
Deadline

Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman Latest To Join Jeff Nichols ‘The Bikeriders’ At New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: The ensemble for Jeff Nichols next feature film is continuing to grow as sources tell Deadline Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman have joined The Bikeriders at New Regency. Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy are already on board. Nichols will direct the pic, which is a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders. Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols, alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing. The film is an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Kirby Howell-Baptiste Cast Opposite Colin Farrell in Apple TV+ Series 'Sugar'

With her name on many acclaimed projects, Kirby Howell-Baptiste's career is coasting, and we're here for the ride. The actress who recently turned heads with her acclaimed performance as Death on Netflix's The Sandman is not resting on her laurels as Deadline has just revealed that she has booked a role in AppleTV+'s upcoming series Sugar. She is the second cast member to be unveiled for the upcoming series and will join the earlier announced Colin Farrell.
TV SERIES
Collider

Patricia Arquette's 'Gonzo Girl' Adds Ray Nicholson, Rick Springfield, and More

Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette's directorial debut Gonzo Girl is beginning to stack up its cast. The film, starring Arquette, Camila Morrone (Death Wish) and Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse), is an adaptation of Cheryl Della Pietra's novel of the same name about a college graduate looking for her publishing world break-through, who finds herself the assistant to a renowned, but fading, journalist. Joining Morrone and Dafoe to round out Arquette's cast are Ray Nicholson (Promising Young Woman), Elizabeth Lail (Mack and Rita), Leila George (Animal Kingdom) and Grammy-winning musician Rick Springfield.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Nathan Fielder’s Entire Reputation Rests on ‘The Rehearsal’ Finale

The Rehearsal’s formula seemed fairly straightforward in the premiere. Nathan Fielder—with his classically unnerving, Joker-ish verve—is posing as a terminally defective self-help coach. Anxious men and women would express their hang-ups about a job interview, or a marriage proposal, or a come-to-Jesus moment with a friend, and Fielder would attempt to balm those insecurities with a fully operational simulation of the anticipated situation.In the opening scenes of the HBO series’ first episode, we learn that a man wants to tell a friend on his trivia team that he does not, in fact, possess the Master's degree he said he did....
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Westworld’ Co-Creator Lisa Joy On Tonight’s Season 4 Finale Host Revolution, Who’s Really Dead & Season 5 – Crew Call Podcast

Warning: This podcast post-mortem contains spoilers about tonight’s Westworld season 4 finale “Que Será, Será” We are a long, long way from the park. Remember, the western town from season one? The season 4 finale of HBO’s Westworld wrapped up tonight after a melee between humans and hosts and more questions about who is alive and who’s in the virtual Valley of the Beyond. On a special Crew Call tonight we talk with Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy to sort it all out. You can listen to our conversation here: Season 4 was set seven years after season 3’s revolution where we saw Maeve (Thandiwe Newton),...
TV SERIES
Variety

Zac Efron Smuggles Booze Into Vietnam in ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Trailer

Zac Efron is heading to Vietnam in the first trailer for “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.” Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for its upcoming true-life war comedy starring Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray. The film, which is based on a true story, follows Efron as John “Chickie” Donohue. Set in 1967, Donohue leaves New York to track down his army friends in Vietnam and share a few beers with them to show that they have support from the American people. Instead of a fun and light hearted trip, though, he is confronted with the horrors of war. Along the way, Donahue hitches...
MOVIES
The Independent

Superbad: Jonah Hill ‘immediately hated’ Christopher Mintz-Plasse during audition, Seth Rogen says

According to Seth Rogan and Judd Apatow, Jonah Hill “immediately hated” Christopher Mintz-Plasse during the callback audition for Superbad.Hill starred as high schooler Seth, alongside Mintz-Plasse’s nerdy Fogell, in Greg Mottola’s 2007 teen comedy, co-written by Rogan and executive produced by Apatow.In a new interview with Vanity Fair, celebrating the movie’s 15th anniversary, the cast and crew recalled the initial bad blood between the co-stars.“Jonah immediately hated him. He was like, ‘That was f***ing with my rhythm. I couldn’t perform with that guy,’” Rogan explained.Apatow added: “Jonah said, ‘I don’t like that guy. I don’t want him doing it.’...
MOVIES
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres' Show on HBO Max Canceled

Not even Ellen DeGeneres could escape the recent cancelation sweep at HBO Max. The former daytime host's animated series Little Ellen was canceled ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a 7-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and episodes were already completed. The new season was initially set to premiere in June but was then delayed indefinitely before the final cancellation notice was delivered.
TV & VIDEOS
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

153
Followers
329
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy