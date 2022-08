Does your dog get red and itchy after every bath? If so, it’s possible that your dog has a shampoo allergy. Although true shampoo allergies are uncommon, they can occur and they can be tricky to manage. Some dogs don’t have a true shampoo allergy but are simply irritated by residual shampoo left on their skin after a bath, so it’s important to rinse your dog thoroughly after every bath and ensure that all shampoo is washed away.

