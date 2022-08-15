State Roundup: With a new governor on the way, Montgomery, Baltimore officials hopeful in solving transportation problems

Students and staff returning to the classroom across Baltimore County Public Schools should expect a more typical year when classes resume Aug. 29, according to the head nurse for the school system. Gone will be many of the COVID-19 protocols. A big change this year is there will be no more quarantining of people who have been exposed to someone infected with COVID. Don’t expect to see masks for the most part either.

