Baltimore, MD

State Roundup: With a new governor on the way, Montgomery, Baltimore officials hopeful in solving transportation problems

Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 2 days ago
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Maryland joins coalition defending nationwide emergency abortion care; Blair files for recount

MARYLAND JOINS COALITION TO DEFEND EMERGENCY ABORTION CARE: Maryland joined a multistate coalition supporting the federal government’s moves to prevent Texas and Idaho from exempting abortion from a law requiring hospitals to provide emergency care, Attorney General Brian Frosh said Tuesday. Cassidy Jensen/The Baltimore Sun. The attorneys general also...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Elections Board to ask court to allow early mail-in vote counting, cites long delays in results

BOARD OF ELECTIONS SEEKS RIGHT TO COUNT MAIL-IN VOTES EARLY: Members of the Maryland State Board of Elections voted Monday to take legal action that, if successful, would allow local election officials to begin counting mail-in ballots earlier. Such a change could reduce delays seen in last month’s primary, when results were unsettled in some races for days and even weeks. Sam Janesch/The Baltimore Sun.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Maryland COVID-19 restrictions ease in some schools

Students and staff returning to the classroom across Baltimore County Public Schools should expect a more typical year when classes resume Aug. 29, according to the head nurse for the school system. Gone will be many of the COVID-19 protocols. A big change this year is there will be no more quarantining of people who have been exposed to someone infected with COVID. Don’t expect to see masks for the most part either.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Revisiting Mayor Brandon Scott's crime reduction plan

A new report is shining light on the relationship between police and victims of crime. Now the city is announcing changes to better serve and support victims. Former chief of police in West Virginia Maury Richard joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the situation. "Well I read through...
BALTIMORE, MD
Governor Hogan announces expansion of SmartBuy initiative to help more Maryland homebuyers

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from $30,000. The program has also added an additional down payment and closing cost loan option for lower income borrowers.
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Di Cola Says She Will Appeal Friday’s Decision

A judge ruled she was ineligible to run in the Council District Three Democratic Primary. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Democratic candidate for Frederick County Council District Three says she will appeal. Jazmin Di Cola made that announcement this past weekend on her Facebook page. “Please do not feel discouraged about yesterday’s {Friday’s} ruling,” she said. “We will appeal the disqualification ruling.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Demand for housing assistance increases as evictions resume

Officials of the United Way of Central Maryland said there is increasing demand for housing assistance, as evictions resume after state and federal eviction moratoriums imposed curing the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted last year. Scott Gottbreht, Vice President Housing and Sr. Program Officer United Way of Central Maryland said people...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore homeless advocates hold demonstration in front of City Hall

On Wednesday, advocates are setting up a homeless encampment in front of City Hall. The coalition of ten organizations said they want to get the attention of Baltimore City leadership and get them to do something about the growing homeless encampments throughout the city. Dozens of tents line the green...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Case against Baltimore correctional officers accused of corruption falls apart

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City prosecutors have dropped charges against all the defendants in a conspiracy case against roughly two dozen correctional officers working at Baltimore City jails. Announced with much fanfare by Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby in 2019, the cases were delayed by the pandemic and later...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Three weeks later, some elections still not decided

MONTGOMERY COUNTY STILL COUNTING, FINDS UNCOUNTED BALLOTS: After nearly three weeks of tabulating ballots from the July 19 primary, Montgomery County officials are bracing for another round of counting. With incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich ahead of Potomac businessman David Blair by only 42 votes, election officials will likely be back to work recounting ballots in this tight Democratic primary. Karina Elwood/The Washington Post.
MARYLAND STATE
