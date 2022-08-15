ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Summer cookouts with Wild and Wonderful BBQ

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer and barbecue go hand in hand, but you don’t have to grill out yourself. Wild and Wonderful BBQ stopped by First Look at Four and brought along some cookout classics. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2022 West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees announced

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the names of five new inductees. The 2022 class is: Tony Caridi. Voice of the Mountaineers, and a well-known sports voice on West Virginia airwaves, Cardidi has spent 20 years with West Virginia Radio Corporation. He joined WAJR-AM in Morgantown as a news anchor […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Foundry Theater plans a scary screening ahead of Halloween

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Halloween is more than two months away, but Foundry Theater is already busy planning their upcoming scary screening. Rachel Allinder and Emily Conzett stopped by First Look at Four to give all the details. You can learn more here.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Entertainment
WOWK 13 News

2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta dates announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will return for 2023! Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission announced that the five-day event will take place Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4, 2023. “Preparing for and organizing an event of Regatta’s scale is no small feat. It takes a tremendous amount of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Foundry Theater on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Halloween is more than two months away, but Foundry Theater is already busy planning their upcoming scary screening. Rachel Allinder and Emily Conzett stopped by Studio 3 to give all the details. You can learn more here.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Crime in the Coalfields Episode 14 out now!

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The fourteenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the case of a mysterious infant left dead on the steps of a funeral home, is […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Healthy summer eating guide

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Healthy eating can be fun for the whole family. Stefanie Sassos, a registered dietician, stopped by Studio 3 to give some healthy substitutions for your next barbecue.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brantley Gilbert
WSAZ

R&D Senior Solution talks their Funeral Benefit Plan

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Planning for your funeral can be tough, but R&D Senior Solutions is there to walk you through it. Ryan Skirvin, an agent with R&D Senior Solutions, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Funeral Benefit Plan. This segment is sponsored content and not...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nitro home demolished after fire

UPDATE (3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17): According to a spokesperson for the city of Nitro, this home was demolished after the fire was under control. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews from Nitro and St. Albans were on 40th street in Nitro battling a house fire Tuesday morning. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the […]
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

Dr. Rahul Gupta,the former West Virginia State Health Officer, is talking this week about national strategy for the overdose epidemic. Concerns mount for Charleston residents after recent shootings. Updated: 14 hours ago. Lifelong and new residents in Charleston alike have noticed a trend since the start of August.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
FLAT TOP, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Five Finger Death Punch#Wsaz
WSAZ

Bookmark Monday | Hilltop Book Fair

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can do some bargain book shopping at the Hilltop Book Fair in Huntington. You can learn more about the fair at the Huntington Museum of Art’s Facebook page.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

FOCUS: American Queen docks in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA — The American Queen, the largest riverboat ever constructed, docked at Harris Riverfront park in Huntington on Thursday, where passengers for its voyage down the Ohio River disembarked and got a bus tour of the city’s attractions. The six-deck vessel offers tours of the nations rivers and is owned by HMS Global Maritime.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Grand Patrician Golf Course to soft-open Aug. 19

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve seen the construction of the golf course off of Interstate 64 in Milton, you may be wondering when it’ll be finished. The multi-million dollar Grand Patrician Golf Course and Resort is finally making strides to the finish line. Crew members who built...
MILTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy