Five Finger Death Punch coming to West Virginia with Brantley Gilbert
(WTRF) Rock band Five Finger Death Punch will join forces with country star Brantley Gilbert for a U.S. arena tour. The tour will bring the acts together in Charleston, WV, on Saturday, November 19, at the Charleston Coliseum. The two acts collaborated on the song “Blue On Black” in 2019 alongside country/blues legend Kenny Wayne Shepherd. […]
WSAZ
Summer cookouts with Wild and Wonderful BBQ
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer and barbecue go hand in hand, but you don’t have to grill out yourself. Wild and Wonderful BBQ stopped by First Look at Four and brought along some cookout classics. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
2022 West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees announced
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the names of five new inductees. The 2022 class is: Tony Caridi. Voice of the Mountaineers, and a well-known sports voice on West Virginia airwaves, Cardidi has spent 20 years with West Virginia Radio Corporation. He joined WAJR-AM in Morgantown as a news anchor […]
WSAZ
Foundry Theater plans a scary screening ahead of Halloween
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Halloween is more than two months away, but Foundry Theater is already busy planning their upcoming scary screening. Rachel Allinder and Emily Conzett stopped by First Look at Four to give all the details. You can learn more here.
2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta dates announced
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will return for 2023! Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission announced that the five-day event will take place Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4, 2023. “Preparing for and organizing an event of Regatta’s scale is no small feat. It takes a tremendous amount of […]
WSAZ
Crime in the Coalfields Episode 14 out now!
APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The fourteenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the case of a mysterious infant left dead on the steps of a funeral home, is […]
WSAZ
Healthy summer eating guide
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Healthy eating can be fun for the whole family. Stefanie Sassos, a registered dietician, stopped by Studio 3 to give some healthy substitutions for your next barbecue.
WSAZ
R&D Senior Solution talks their Funeral Benefit Plan
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Planning for your funeral can be tough, but R&D Senior Solutions is there to walk you through it. Ryan Skirvin, an agent with R&D Senior Solutions, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Funeral Benefit Plan. This segment is sponsored content and not...
Nitro home demolished after fire
UPDATE (3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17): According to a spokesperson for the city of Nitro, this home was demolished after the fire was under control. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews from Nitro and St. Albans were on 40th street in Nitro battling a house fire Tuesday morning. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the […]
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
Dr. Rahul Gupta,the former West Virginia State Health Officer, is talking this week about national strategy for the overdose epidemic. Concerns mount for Charleston residents after recent shootings. Updated: 14 hours ago. Lifelong and new residents in Charleston alike have noticed a trend since the start of August.
91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
WSAZ
Bookmark Monday | Hilltop Book Fair
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can do some bargain book shopping at the Hilltop Book Fair in Huntington. You can learn more about the fair at the Huntington Museum of Art’s Facebook page.
Ironton Tribune
FOCUS: American Queen docks in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA — The American Queen, the largest riverboat ever constructed, docked at Harris Riverfront park in Huntington on Thursday, where passengers for its voyage down the Ohio River disembarked and got a bus tour of the city’s attractions. The six-deck vessel offers tours of the nations rivers and is owned by HMS Global Maritime.
Metro News
City of Huntington officials hopeful following bid letting on Hal Greer Blvd project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A major renovation project to Huntington’s Hal Greer Boulevard is one step closer following the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) accepting bids on the plan in the past week. The DOH announced the project, which stretches from Washington Boulevard to Third Avenue in Huntington,...
WSAZ
Grand Patrician Golf Course to soft-open Aug. 19
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve seen the construction of the golf course off of Interstate 64 in Milton, you may be wondering when it’ll be finished. The multi-million dollar Grand Patrician Golf Course and Resort is finally making strides to the finish line. Crew members who built...
WSAZ
CLEAR SKIES & SOCCER FIELDS | Wildlife Patrol Dog Hercules’ hard at work
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CRW Wildlife Patrol Dog Hercules took his skills off the airfield an onto the soccer field at Elk Elementary Center. Hercules’ handler, Chris Keyser, takes him down to Coonskin Park every now and then to run geese off the soccer field where kids play.
WSAZ
New Girl Scout cookie added to the line-up this spring
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fruity new flavor is coming to the classic Girl Scout cookie collection this spring. Candace Nelson with Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond stopped by Studio 3 for a taste test of the Raspberry Rally.
wchstv.com
Work to begin to help alleviate flooding at longtime flooding trouble spot in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Some work is planned on Arlington Boulevard, long a trouble flooding spot in Huntington, that officials hope will alleviate some of the flooding issues. Arlington Boulevard between Larkspur Drive and U.S. 60 will be closed intermittently between now and Aug. 23, so that the West...
Woman drives over embankment on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston, no injuries reported
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — No injuries are being reported after an elderly woman drove over an embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. The Charleston Police Department says the woman was driving out of a garage to go to work and then blacked out. They say she was not […]
