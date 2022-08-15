Read full article on original website
All blocked lanes on SB I-680 back open after earlier crash involving big-rig
Update: Caltrans reported on Twitter that all lanes of I-680 are now open in both directions. A crash involving an overturned big-rig and multiple other vehicles is blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 680 in the Pacheco area of Contra Costa County on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was […]
calmatters.network
Driver dies in fiery crash at freeway offramp in Pleasanton
A driver was killed after their car hit a large tree off an Interstate 680 offramp at Bernal Avenue and burst into flames on Sunday evening in Pleasanton, according to the California Highway Patrol. The identity of the decedent remains unknown due to the extent of the burn injuries and...
1 dead in fiery solo-vehicle crash on I-680 in Pleasanton
DUBLIN -- One person is dead after a fiery crash Sunday evening off southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton near the Bernal Ave. exit.According to the California Highway Patrol website, calls started coming in just before 6:30 p.m. that a vehicle exited the freeway and crashed into a tree, igniting vegetation, and engulfing the vehicle in flames.The CHP partially closed the slow lane and shut down the off-ramp, which was estimated to be reopened around 9 p.m.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department extinguished the fire.Anyone with information about the incident can call the CHP's Dublin office at (925) 828-0466.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Car Accident near Burrell Court [San Jose, CA]
Man Dies after Solo-Car Collision near West Hedding Street. The incident happened at around 3:18 a.m., in San Jose’s Rose Garden neighborhood, near the intersection of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street. According to the responding officers, a 2005 Infiniti SUV, driven by an adult male, was traveling west...
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
San Jose home at dangerous intersection has been rammed by cars '23 times'
SAN JOSE (KPIX) - A homeowner who has lived at the same intersection in East San Jose for decades says cars have crashed onto his property at least 23 times. After all this time, he's still waiting for help from local officials to try and make the street in front of him less dangerous."Well the house shakes, first you think it's an earthquake, you hear the rumbling," Ray Minter explained about a recent crash at his house. He says the incidents started to become more serious around 1973 and continue to get worse as drivers aren't slowing down and...
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Crash on Highway 1 [San Mateo County, CA]
Traffic Collision near Half Moon Bay Airport Left Several Hospitalized. The incident happened on August 10th involving two vehicles crashing head-on near the Half Moon Bay Airport and Mezza Luna Restaurant, per initial reports. Police stated that an SUV collide with a sedan head-on, for reasons unknown; however authorities suspected...
Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
Fatal crash closes NB Highway 29 in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead and another is injured following a car crash involving two vehicles in Napa just before midnight on Saturday, according to Napa Police Department. One of the passengers, a 60-year-old woman, was airlifted from the scene and transported to a local hospital, police said. Northbound Highway 29 will […]
13-year-old girl reported missing in East Bay
A 13-year-old girl has been missing in the East Bay since Saturday and the Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help to find her.
Body of missing Oakland man found in Sacramento River near Rio Vista
RIO VISTA -- The body of a 20-year-old Oakland man was recovered Sunday morning from the Sacramento River near Rio Vista, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office. Carlos Estevez was reported missing on Aug. 10 while swimming with family and friends in the area of Sandy Beach. Sheriff's officials said someone called the sheriff's office Sunday at 8:40 a.m. about an unresponsive man floating on the river, south of Sandy Beach. Rio Vista police and marine patrol deputies responded and located Estevez's body.
SFist
In Oakland Shooting Where Cops Don’t Know Who Fired Fatal Shot, Judge Orders Both Suspects Be Tried for Murder
A gunfight between two men left 19-year-old bystander Madalyn Sandoval dead in November 2020. It can’t be determined which man fired the fatal shot, so a judge has decided they should both stand trial for murder. A November 6, 2020 shooting incident in an East Oakland parking lot left...
Solano County grass fire at 23 acres, 30% contained
SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. The fire is at 30% containment, according to a subsequent tweet from Cal Fire. People driving in […]
Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel. As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
Missing teen girl reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing teen girl, the department announced on social media. 14-year-old Natalia Perez Rivera was last seen Saturday, Aug. 13 around 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Natalia was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs […]
KTVU FOX 2
Famous South African guitarist allegedly racially profiled at a Napa restaurant
ST. HELENA, Calif. - A well-known South African guitarist claimed that he was racially profiled by a restaurant manager in Napa Valley. Musician Jonathan Butler said a manager followed him out to his car after he paid for his dinner at Goose and Gander in St. Helena. The manager confronted...
Major accident on Highway 12 in Fairfield causes delay
FAIRFIELD -- A major accident in Fairfield on Highway 12 caused a traffic delay.Fairfield firefighters are responding to a major vehicle accident on Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue.Everyone involved has been extricated, and Highway 12 is shut down in both directions.We will update this story when more details are provided.
Sierra Sun
Coast Guard operation stops 4 illegal voyages at Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Coast Guard stopped four illegal voyages this month at Lake Tahoe during a multi-day operation where investigators boarded more than 60 boats. The operation ran from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 4-7. The Coast Guard in a news release said investigators boarded boats to verify...
SFist
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
