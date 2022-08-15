Ashland-based Stegmann has partnered with the nonprofit Soles4Souls, donating more than 500 pairs of shoes to those in need. Known for its wool clogs, Stegmann has expanded into boots, dress shoes and sandals. CEO Andy Jacobs says the July donation prevents the company’s discontinued shoes from ending up in a landfill. He says Soles4Souls has a “fantastic reputation for distributing footwear to people in need, not just in the U.S. but all across the world, so that really appealed to us.”

ASHLAND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO