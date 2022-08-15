ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Water

When the world shut down for COVID-19 in 2020, Teresa Camden and her husband, Christopher, were looking for something fun that they could do safely with their family. Christopher wanted to buy a boat, but Teresa knew that boat ownership entailed hard work and expenses, too. “It looks really luxurious...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Opening Soon: Kismet Modern Indian

Kismet is defined as destiny or fate — almost a reward or a stroke of luck, when the stars align. It is also the name of restaurateur Sachin Mahajan’s modern Indian establishment in Old Town Alexandria. Making its debut late last year, it quickly became a favorite of longtime Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema, who ranked it No. 4 in his 2022 Spring Dining Guide and declared in a review it had added an “artful touch to Alexandria.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Destination Design

A former industrial area, the revitalized Scott’s Addition historic district is the go-to spot for all things hip, including the city’s acclaimed brewery scene and popular restaurants. So it should come as no surprise that the neighborhood is also a burgeoning design destination. I spent a spring Saturday afternoon exploring the area’s home furnishing offerings with my mother, who has long been my partner in our frequent thrifting and antiquing adventures.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Filling the Void

Local news coverage ain’t what it used to be. Long gone are the days when most cities had two daily newspapers, one that landed on doorsteps in the morning, and one in the afternoon. A 2020 report from the University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Seeing Green

For nearly two decades, a roughly 300,000-square-foot office building in Henrico County served as the headquarters for Best Products Co., the Richmond-based retailer that rose to fame in the 1970s and ’80s with its innovative catalog-showroom format before shutting down in the late ’90s. Developer GreenCity Partners LLC...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Shared Shoes

Ashland-based Stegmann has partnered with the nonprofit Soles4Souls, donating more than 500 pairs of shoes to those in need. Known for its wool clogs, Stegmann has expanded into boots, dress shoes and sandals. CEO Andy Jacobs says the July donation prevents the company’s discontinued shoes from ending up in a landfill. He says Soles4Souls has a “fantastic reputation for distributing footwear to people in need, not just in the U.S. but all across the world, so that really appealed to us.”
ASHLAND, VA

