Morgan County, OH

Your Radio Place

Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield receives grant

WOODSFIELD , Ohio – Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield has been awarded grant. OHHS will receive money from the American Rescue Plan. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
WOODSFIELD, OH
Your Radio Place

Washington County Man Escapes Marietta Memorial Hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Washington County man has escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital. Travis Williams escaped from the hospital before doctors could perform a psych evaluation on him. Now the Washington County Sheriffs office as well as the Belpre Police are on the look out for Williams. Officials say that Williams could be in an altered mental state so avoiding confronting him if you locate him and call the police.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County

Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Governor DeWine Awards $3 million to help Ohio's Food Supply Chain including a Belmont County business

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. B&H Butchery in Belmont County was one of the recipients.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Watch out for wild horses on State Route 7 in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Belmont County Hoof and Paw is advising drivers to be on the look out for wild horses on State Route 7 between Powhatan and Pipe Creek Road. The area has been home to these wild horses for years but now there are a few becoming more adventurous. Members of Hoof and Paw are encouraging drivers to slow down around this area, especially at night. They are also advising people to not feed the horses near the road, as to not encourage the animals to venture down near the road.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit

On August 11, the Kroger Company filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed in U.S. […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
Your Radio Place

Farm tour planned at Dutton Cattle Co.

FLUSHING — The Belmont County East Central Grazing Alliance and the Dutton Cattle Company will have a farm tour on Thursday, Aug. 18 starting at 6 p.m. The farm tour will include owner John Dutton and farm manager Jeff Shepherd discussing the history and current management of the farm. Visitors will take a look at their Akaushi cattle and enjoy a Wagyu beef dinner provided by The Pike 40.
FLUSHING, OH
Your Radio Place

New detox withdrawal program coming to Barnesville

BARNESVILLE , Ohio – A new eight-bed detox withdrawal management program is coming to Barnesville. Village Council heard the plans from Lisa Ward, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Belmont, Harrison and Monroe counties, recently. She said the board has purchased the former Nazarene Church and has plans to open it up for a detox management program. Ward said they are trying to make sure services are available in most area communities.
BARNESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

U.S. Department of Agriculture official toured Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University President Susan Hasseler hosted United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small and State Director Jonathan McCracken, Rural Development Ohio, on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Torres’ visited the Henry D. Bullock Health and Wellness Complex, which received a $28...
NEW CONCORD, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WTRF- 7News

columbusmonthly.com

A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath

Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
HEATH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Hocking County accident under investigation

ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center honors multiple area school districts

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center (MVESC) recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary. As part of the celebration, 12 MVESC member districts were honored recognizing their 25 years of service to students in the Muskingum Valley Region, including Crooksville, New Lexington and Northern. Other districts honored for their 25-year partnership included Coshocton City Schools, East Muskingum, Franklin, Logan-Hocking, Maysville, Morgan, Ridgewood, River View, and West Muskingum.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Pet of the Week: Meet Gizmo

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society’s been giving homeless pets both big and small a second chance since 1959. This week they’re looking for a home for one of their smallest residents, Gizmo. He’s just about three months old and is a Terrier Beagle Mix full of energy who’d bring joy to just about any home.
ZANESVILLE, OH

