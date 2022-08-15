Read full article on original website
Related
WOUB
Two COVID-related deaths have been reported in Athens County, along with 171 new cases for Aug. 12-18
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 149 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after two were added to the total Thursday. The county also has now had had 17,110 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 171 additional cases were reported since last week’s update.
Your Radio Place
Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield receives grant
WOODSFIELD , Ohio – Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield has been awarded grant. OHHS will receive money from the American Rescue Plan. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Your Radio Place
Washington County Man Escapes Marietta Memorial Hospital
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Washington County man has escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital. Travis Williams escaped from the hospital before doctors could perform a psych evaluation on him. Now the Washington County Sheriffs office as well as the Belpre Police are on the look out for Williams. Officials say that Williams could be in an altered mental state so avoiding confronting him if you locate him and call the police.
Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Radio Place
Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County
Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
Your Radio Place
Governor DeWine Awards $3 million to help Ohio's Food Supply Chain including a Belmont County business
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. B&H Butchery in Belmont County was one of the recipients.
Your Radio Place
Noble County moved down to a medium level in Ohio with new COVID cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reported 26,016 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.4% from the previous week. The good news for Noble County is that it was downgraded to a medium level with 65 new cases. Ohio ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was...
Your Radio Place
Watch out for wild horses on State Route 7 in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Belmont County Hoof and Paw is advising drivers to be on the look out for wild horses on State Route 7 between Powhatan and Pipe Creek Road. The area has been home to these wild horses for years but now there are a few becoming more adventurous. Members of Hoof and Paw are encouraging drivers to slow down around this area, especially at night. They are also advising people to not feed the horses near the road, as to not encourage the animals to venture down near the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit
On August 11, the Kroger Company filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed in U.S. […]
Your Radio Place
Farm tour planned at Dutton Cattle Co.
FLUSHING — The Belmont County East Central Grazing Alliance and the Dutton Cattle Company will have a farm tour on Thursday, Aug. 18 starting at 6 p.m. The farm tour will include owner John Dutton and farm manager Jeff Shepherd discussing the history and current management of the farm. Visitors will take a look at their Akaushi cattle and enjoy a Wagyu beef dinner provided by The Pike 40.
Your Radio Place
New detox withdrawal program coming to Barnesville
BARNESVILLE , Ohio – A new eight-bed detox withdrawal management program is coming to Barnesville. Village Council heard the plans from Lisa Ward, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Belmont, Harrison and Monroe counties, recently. She said the board has purchased the former Nazarene Church and has plans to open it up for a detox management program. Ward said they are trying to make sure services are available in most area communities.
Your Radio Place
U.S. Department of Agriculture official toured Muskingum University
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University President Susan Hasseler hosted United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small and State Director Jonathan McCracken, Rural Development Ohio, on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Torres’ visited the Henry D. Bullock Health and Wellness Complex, which received a $28...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Radio Place
Noble County is the second highest county in Ohio with new COVID cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reported 26,016 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.4% from the previous week. However, in our area, Noble County reported 451 new cases, the second highest in the state. In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-in the week ending...
Beware of wild horses hitting the road
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw is warning drivers to watch out for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses that’s been in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They […]
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
WSAZ
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
Your Radio Place
Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center honors multiple area school districts
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center (MVESC) recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary. As part of the celebration, 12 MVESC member districts were honored recognizing their 25 years of service to students in the Muskingum Valley Region, including Crooksville, New Lexington and Northern. Other districts honored for their 25-year partnership included Coshocton City Schools, East Muskingum, Franklin, Logan-Hocking, Maysville, Morgan, Ridgewood, River View, and West Muskingum.
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Gizmo
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society’s been giving homeless pets both big and small a second chance since 1959. This week they’re looking for a home for one of their smallest residents, Gizmo. He’s just about three months old and is a Terrier Beagle Mix full of energy who’d bring joy to just about any home.
Comments / 0