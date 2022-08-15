ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WEHT/WTVW

Report: Employers struggling with hiring in Kentucky

(WALLETHUB) – WallletHub says Kentucky is among the states where employers are struggling the most in hiring. The report says with the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub updated some data. In terms of the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three in WalletHub’s rankings, while Illinois […]
lanereport.com

Cox joins cooperatives’ economic development team

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Brittany Cox has joined the award-winning economic development team at Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Cox formerly served as Senior Project Manager for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, working on new development and expansion projects such as Wieland’s $100 million copper recycling facility in Shelbyville and Pratt Paper’s $500 million recycled paper mill in Henderson, Ky.
lanereport.com

Attorney General joins $450m nationwide settlement with pharmaceutical company

— Attorney General Cameron joined 36 attorneys general in a proposed settlement agreement with pharmaceutical company Endo International (Endo) and its lenders for the company’s role in the opioid crisis. The resolution, which is contingent on approval by the Bankruptcy Court, provides a total of $450 million to participating states and local governments.
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
Polarbear

Invasive hammerhead worms are spreading in Kentucky

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, over 100 sightings in the Atlanta area have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Kentucky counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
Wave 3

Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
