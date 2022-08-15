ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Native American comfort food restaurant ‘Indigenous Eats’ opens Monday

By Destiny Richards
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — A restaurant serving Native American comfort food opens Monday in Spokane.

Indigenous Eats will open to the community with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15.

Owner Jenny Slagle hopes to blend the traditional with contemporary when it comes to native food and culture.

Slagle is part of the Yakama Nation and says the menu is based on what would be served at a Powow or family gathering.

The main ingredient in most dishes — Indian frybread — a flat dough fried in oil described as ‘fast, fresh and filling’!

You can enjoy it alone with butter, honey or huckleberry sauce or in a rice bowl, taco or taco salad dish.

See the opening menu here on the Indigenous Eats website.

Indigenous Eats is located at 829 E Boone Ave. and open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sean Coorough
2d ago

I am going to have to try this food. I have the deepest respect for Native Americans and anything I can do to give something back to these people I will. and I bet it's going to be delicious!!

Reply(6)
5
Nicole LaPlante
2d ago

Congratulations. I love this!! I am Native American “BLACKFEET” Awesome!!

Reply(1)
7
