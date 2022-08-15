Native American comfort food restaurant ‘Indigenous Eats’ opens Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A restaurant serving Native American comfort food opens Monday in Spokane.

Indigenous Eats will open to the community with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15.

Owner Jenny Slagle hopes to blend the traditional with contemporary when it comes to native food and culture.

Slagle is part of the Yakama Nation and says the menu is based on what would be served at a Powow or family gathering.

The main ingredient in most dishes — Indian frybread — a flat dough fried in oil described as ‘fast, fresh and filling’!

You can enjoy it alone with butter, honey or huckleberry sauce or in a rice bowl, taco or taco salad dish.

See the opening menu here on the Indigenous Eats website.

Indigenous Eats is located at 829 E Boone Ave. and open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

