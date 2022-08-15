ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 1

Related
motor1.com

New Toyota Supra surprises Dodge Challenger Hellcat in drag race

There's very little in common between the Toyota Supra and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Both cars feature engines in the front driving wheels at the back, and these specific vehicles run eight-speed automatic transmissions. At a glance, that seems like plenty of common ground. But we all know the Toyota doesn't stand a chance in a straight-line race. And yet, here it is.
CARS
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Emil Forsberg
Person
David Coulthard
CarBuzz.com

Dodge Challenger Convertible Returns After 50-Year Wait

Since the 1970 and 1971 Dodge Challenger Convertible, if you wanted to buy a drop-top four-seater muscle car from Detroit, you had to stick with Ford or Chevrolet. Both the Mustang and Camaro offer a convertible body style, but curiously the retro-modern Dodge Challenger has only been available as a coupe from the automaker... until now. Though Dodge was never convinced to build a modern Challenger Convertible from the factory, several aftermarket companies have emerged to offer them to eager customers since the car's debut. But for the 2023 model year, Dodge will streamline the process, making it easier than ever to purchase a drop-top Challenger.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes Reverses On Its Own After Driver Fails At Backing Up

With cameras everywhere all the time recording, it’s inevitable that they’ll capture people and their flubs. Dash cams, security cameras, and smartphones have proved a boon for internet entertainment where the world and its warts are fully displayed. Such cameras have also captured plenty of vehicular screwups, and a new security video posted to Reddit’s r/IdiotsInCars shows one driver’s embarrassing endeavor.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Red Bull F1#Supermax#The Red Bull Leipzig
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
Road & Track

Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust

Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
insideevs.com

Addmotor Updates Its Fat-Tire M-340 Electric Trike With New Powertrain

Electric tricycles have long been a well-liked option for anyone seeking either a beast of burden for carrying heavy loads or a middle ground for those who aren't quite ready to swing a leg over an electric two-wheeler. That said, Addmotor is shaking up the game with the newest update to its popular electric trike, the M-340, which now gets a new powertrain and a bigger, better battery.
BICYCLES
MotorTrend Magazine

Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!

If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
CARS
CarBuzz.com

RUF Bergmeister Is A Roofless Tribute To Porsche Hill Climb Cars

RUF introduces hill climb-inspired Project "Bergmeister" After Porsche revealed the latest GT3 RS with a special 50th Anniversary Package, we thought the coolest news about a flat-six-powered sports car was behind us. But then RUF joined the chat. The German company known for building its own unique take on the Porsche 911 just debuted a new car at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. It's called Project RBS - or "Bergmeister," which is German for "master of the mountain" - and is inspired by the Porsche 906 street-legal race car, the 909 Bergspyder hill climb car, and the 718 RS 60 Spyder. All of these were prodigious hill climb racers of yore.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

1,363-HP Koenigsegg CC850 Debuts With Gated Manual Gearbox!

Celebrates 20 years since the first production Koenigsegg hypercar. Revolutionary ESS gearbox acts as both nine-speed automatic and gated six-speed manual with a clutch!. 20 years ago, Koenigsegg produced its first production vehicle in the CC8S. From the word "go," it set new standards and broke new records, crowned by Guinness World Records as the world's most powerful production engine in a car and picking up a plethora of other awards.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy