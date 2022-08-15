Since the 1970 and 1971 Dodge Challenger Convertible, if you wanted to buy a drop-top four-seater muscle car from Detroit, you had to stick with Ford or Chevrolet. Both the Mustang and Camaro offer a convertible body style, but curiously the retro-modern Dodge Challenger has only been available as a coupe from the automaker... until now. Though Dodge was never convinced to build a modern Challenger Convertible from the factory, several aftermarket companies have emerged to offer them to eager customers since the car's debut. But for the 2023 model year, Dodge will streamline the process, making it easier than ever to purchase a drop-top Challenger.

