Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Your Radio Place
Barnesville boys' basketball team to be 'Celebrity Servers'
BARNESVILLE, Ohio — Members of the Barnesville High School boys’ basketball team will be “Celebrity Servers” on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Main Street Barrel House restaurant in Barnesville from 4 to 8 p.m. The night is a fundraiser for the Barnesville boys’ basketball team.
Your Radio Place
Bobcat Golfers In 4th Place of Buckeye 8 Tournament
In the first round of the Buckeye 8 Golf Tournament at Cadiz Country Club, the Bobcats shot a combined 394 and sit in 4th place. St. Clairsville shot 325, Harrison Central 361, Union Local 364, Cambridge 394, Indian Creek 423, Edison 433, Martins Ferry 433, and Beaver Local 488. Bradyn...
Steubenville, August 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Harrison Central High School soccer team will have a game with Steubenville High School on August 16, 2022, 16:00:00. Harrison Central High SchoolSteubenville High School. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
2022 Hall of Fame Class Announced by Cambridge Athletics
Continuing to recognize and showcase a strong tradition of athletic excellence, the 2022 Hall of Fame Class has been announced by the Cambridge Bobcat Hall of Fame Committee. This year’s group consists of six individuals. It is with great pride and excitement that the Cambridge Athletic Department will host its’ annual hall of fame weekend September 1-3 to welcome the following inductees along with family and friends:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week one broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – High school football returns this week, and WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you each Friday night. On Z92 Radio it’s a big-nonconference matchup as DeSales travels to Dresden to take on Tri-Valley. Jeff Nezbeth joins David Kinder on the broadcasts on Z92 this year.
WHIZ
Senior Day At The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Senior Day at the Muskingum County Fair allowed those 60 years or older in for free until 5 p.m. Activities Director for the Muskingum County Center for Seniors, Tara Rock, said there was a great crowd throughout the day. Elder and Margaret Godby of New Concord were the...
Your Radio Place
Marietta College Announces Scholarship Opportunity for Esports Team
MARIETTA, Ohio — Marietta College’s Esports program is going to give members of their esports team the opportunity to receive a $2,000 scholarship. This is a chance for the group to not only gain more members on the team but to help grow the small department. The team hopes to grow even more with their partnership with the technology corporation HyperX.
Your Radio Place
Dr. Roger D. Winland
Dr. Roger D. Winland, D.D.S., M.S., M.A.G.D., age 77, of Athens, Ohio, was taken home by the Lord on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Roger was born May 13, 1945, in Marietta, Ohio, the son of the late Orville and Dorothy (Bode) Winland of Pleasant City. Roger was married to Debra (Windle) Winland who survives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Radio Place
Rollin Max Hetrick
Rollin Max Hetrick, 89 of Zanesville, went peacefully to Heaven on August 15, 2022. He was born on September 11, 1932, in Cambridge, Ohio, son of the late Robert Lee Hetrick Jr. and Mabel Oretta (Snyder) Hetrick. He is survived by his daughters, Diana (Jeff) Arbuckle, Cheryl (Scott) Carpenter, Mary...
Music Under The Stars returns to Oglebay
One of the area’s most popular concerts is just a few weeks away. The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra along with Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal are teaming up for this year’s presentation of Music Under the Stars. The symphony, along with special guests Jean n’ the most well-known and best-selling albums of all time. The Beatle’s “Abbey Road” will be played in its entirety, along with some […]
Hancock County teacher resigns
The principal of Oak Glen Middle School, Dr. Alyssa Mick, has resigned. This all stems from a grievance filed against the Hancock County Board of Education by Dr. Mick. The Hancock County Board of Education is finalizing the grievance that was filed against them on the Director of Personnel position. There were allegations of favoritism […]
Your Radio Place
Michael F. Loraditch
Michael “Mike” Loraditch, 63 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022 at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge. Mike was born in Lorain, Ohio on December 17, 1958. He is the son of Leo Francis Loraditch and Sue Ann (Burchett) Loraditch. He was noted as being a quiet and loving man and he cherished spending time with his family and the Love of his life, Carol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Radio Place
The City Of Cambridge Announced Smoke Testing for the Next Two Weeks
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The City of Cambridge has announced for the next two weeks, weather permitting, they will be smoke testing the sanitary sewers from Big Lots to Colgate on South Gate Parkway. The City stressed that the drains will not be on fire.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Coaches Burger Bar piles on the toppings at new Ohio Valley Mall restaurant
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s the beginning of football season and you know what that means; you need somewhere to watch the games and grab a beer and burger at the same time. A bar in St. Clairsville is quickly making itself the hotspot for gridiron fans. Coaches Burger Bar is a relatively new […]
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Bruno
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption introduces us to one of its senior dogs that is available for adoption. Meet Bruno, he loves car rides and would do well with any kind of family, gets along with cats and is house broken. Canine Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug McQuaid, spoke about why Bruno was considered a senior.
Moundsville hosting community day event full of free activities
The city of Moundsville will be hosting a Community Day event on Saturday. The event will be from 12pm-4pm on August 20 at the Moundsville Riverfront Park. The event is expected to have: Inflatables Sand Art Safety House Obstacle Course Shooting Range Free Hot dogs, chips, drinks, and Sno Cones There will also be a […]
Your Radio Place
Wallaby Spotted by Brewster Police in Stark County
BREWSTER, Ohio — The Brewster Police Department have spotted a wallaby hopping around their town. Many area residents have called the department about the Australian Animal but it was not confirmed until Sunday by police. Officials are advising residents to not approach the wallaby in an attempt to capture it. If you have some knowledge about wallabies the Brewster Police Department is accepting tips at 330-830-4272.
Your Radio Place
Noble County moved down to a medium level in Ohio with new COVID cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reported 26,016 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.4% from the previous week. The good news for Noble County is that it was downgraded to a medium level with 65 new cases. Ohio ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was...
WHIZ
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
Comments / 0