Noble County, OH

WTRF- 7News

Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Farm tour planned at Dutton Cattle Co. in Belmont County

FLUSHING, Ohio – The Belmont County East Central Grazing Alliance and the Dutton Cattle Company will have a farm tour on Thursday, Aug. 18 starting at 6 p.m. The farm tour will include owner John Dutton and farm manager Jeff Shepherd discussing the history and current management of the farm. Visitors will take a look at their Akaushi cattle and enjoy a Wagyu beef dinner provided by The Pike 40.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

BREAKING: Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Bridge Partners, the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge is closed indefinitely due to continued traffic law violations. The bridge will be closed going in both directions. The release stated, “Our priority is the safety of our construction crew and the...
Your Radio Place

Zanesville State Patrol Post is urging caution for drivers approaching school buses

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As thousands of area children head back to school soon, many consider the safety of riding to and from school one of the top priorities. According to Sargeant Jeff Jirles of the Zanesville Post, “as our school children return to school, it’s important to remember safety is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers, motorists and students. Motorists should always exercise caution around school buses.”
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen dies in motorcycle crash after striking guardrail

An Ohio teen died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells YourRadioPlace that 18-year-old Zachary Black of Cambridge died at the scene. Troopers say the teen was traveling eastbound on State Route 209 near milepost one in Adams Township when the teen crossed the center line and went off […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

State Patrol investigating reports of multiple truck thefts in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating the theft of several trucks today at NPL construction company in East Cambridge. Sources report that several teenagers stole at least 9 trucks and have been driving them between Salt Fork and Cambridge and destroying numerous properties. Fencing has been destroyed at one local company on Corduroy Road.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Three People in Harrison County Arrested Following Drug Investigation

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Three people have been arrested in Harrison County following a drug trafficking investigation. According to Sheriff Joe Myers, two search warrants were issued and Leander Brooks IV, of Cadiz, and Nikita Bowen and Patrick Keels, of New Rumely were arrested. Police seized a variety of...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Shooting at Lazy River Lounge

A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Rain not Dampening the Opening of the Meigs County Fair

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The rain did not dampen spirits of participants of the 159th Meigs County Fair opening ceremonies and Junior Fair parade. The parade and ceremony was delayed shortly due to lightning, but continued despite drizzle and further showers throughout the event. Jordan Pickens served as the master...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Land bank assisting in removal of Bellaire dilapidated structure

BELLAIRE, Ohio — A structure on Guernsey Street in Bellaire has sat deteriorating for many years. After storms rolled through at the beginning of the month, a portion of the building has collapsed onto the sidewalk, causing danger for locals nearby, and forcing officials to take action. The original...
BELLAIRE, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield receives grant

WOODSFIELD , Ohio – Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield has been awarded grant. OHHS will receive money from the American Rescue Plan. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
WOODSFIELD, OH

