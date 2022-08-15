Read full article on original website
Related
Your Radio Place
I-70 Westbound ramp to State Route 209 exit in Cambridge expected to reopen Tuesday
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – In what was expected to last into October, the I-70 Westbound to State Route 209 ramp onto Southgate Parkway in Cambridge is set to reopen tomorrow (August 16). The project has been widening the ramp and improving the traffic signal.
Your Radio Place
Noble County moved down to a medium level in Ohio with new COVID cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reported 26,016 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.4% from the previous week. The good news for Noble County is that it was downgraded to a medium level with 65 new cases. Ohio ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was...
Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
Your Radio Place
Farm tour planned at Dutton Cattle Co. in Belmont County
FLUSHING, Ohio – The Belmont County East Central Grazing Alliance and the Dutton Cattle Company will have a farm tour on Thursday, Aug. 18 starting at 6 p.m. The farm tour will include owner John Dutton and farm manager Jeff Shepherd discussing the history and current management of the farm. Visitors will take a look at their Akaushi cattle and enjoy a Wagyu beef dinner provided by The Pike 40.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
BREAKING: Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Bridge Partners, the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge is closed indefinitely due to continued traffic law violations. The bridge will be closed going in both directions. The release stated, “Our priority is the safety of our construction crew and the...
Your Radio Place
Noble County is the second highest county in Ohio with new COVID cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reported 26,016 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.4% from the previous week. However, in our area, Noble County reported 451 new cases, the second highest in the state. In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-in the week ending...
Your Radio Place
Zanesville State Patrol Post is urging caution for drivers approaching school buses
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As thousands of area children head back to school soon, many consider the safety of riding to and from school one of the top priorities. According to Sargeant Jeff Jirles of the Zanesville Post, “as our school children return to school, it’s important to remember safety is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers, motorists and students. Motorists should always exercise caution around school buses.”
Your Radio Place
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged in crash that killed 2 people at Ohio senior living facility
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An 81-year-old man has been charged with a deadly crash into a senior living facility. Monroe County Prosecutor James Peters said 81-year-old Heber Dougherty is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of failure to control a motor vehicle. Vehicle crashes into Ohio senior living facility, killing […]
Your Radio Place
The City Of Cambridge Announced Smoke Testing for the Next Two Weeks
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The City of Cambridge has announced for the next two weeks, weather permitting, they will be smoke testing the sanitary sewers from Big Lots to Colgate on South Gate Parkway. The City stressed that the drains will not be on fire.
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested at Wheeling restaurant
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail on charges of writing a bad check. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Haas was picked up on one charge of ‘felony fraudulent scheme.’ Stahl says the charge was pending for a […]
Ohio teen dies in motorcycle crash after striking guardrail
An Ohio teen died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells YourRadioPlace that 18-year-old Zachary Black of Cambridge died at the scene. Troopers say the teen was traveling eastbound on State Route 209 near milepost one in Adams Township when the teen crossed the center line and went off […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Radio Place
State Patrol investigating reports of multiple truck thefts in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating the theft of several trucks today at NPL construction company in East Cambridge. Sources report that several teenagers stole at least 9 trucks and have been driving them between Salt Fork and Cambridge and destroying numerous properties. Fencing has been destroyed at one local company on Corduroy Road.
Your Radio Place
Three People in Harrison County Arrested Following Drug Investigation
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Three people have been arrested in Harrison County following a drug trafficking investigation. According to Sheriff Joe Myers, two search warrants were issued and Leander Brooks IV, of Cadiz, and Nikita Bowen and Patrick Keels, of New Rumely were arrested. Police seized a variety of...
WHIZ
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
Coaches Burger Bar piles on the toppings at new Ohio Valley Mall restaurant
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s the beginning of football season and you know what that means; you need somewhere to watch the games and grab a beer and burger at the same time. A bar in St. Clairsville is quickly making itself the hotspot for gridiron fans. Coaches Burger Bar is a relatively new […]
meigsindypress.com
Rain not Dampening the Opening of the Meigs County Fair
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The rain did not dampen spirits of participants of the 159th Meigs County Fair opening ceremonies and Junior Fair parade. The parade and ceremony was delayed shortly due to lightning, but continued despite drizzle and further showers throughout the event. Jordan Pickens served as the master...
Your Radio Place
Investigation into cause of crash that killed Cambridge Marine released
MARINE CORP AIR STATION NEW RIVER, North Carolina — The investigation into the cause of a crash in Norway back in March that killed four Marines has been completed and released. The crash took place during a training exercise on March 18th near Bodo, Norway. Killed in the crash...
WTOV 9
Land bank assisting in removal of Bellaire dilapidated structure
BELLAIRE, Ohio — A structure on Guernsey Street in Bellaire has sat deteriorating for many years. After storms rolled through at the beginning of the month, a portion of the building has collapsed onto the sidewalk, causing danger for locals nearby, and forcing officials to take action. The original...
Your Radio Place
Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield receives grant
WOODSFIELD , Ohio – Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield has been awarded grant. OHHS will receive money from the American Rescue Plan. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0