Huge chunks of spacecraft appear to have fallen from the sky, according to local reports.The pieces seem to be part of China’s Long March 5B rocket, which the Chinese lost control of soon after it was launched last month. Over the weekend it plunged back down to Earth, with experts warning that the chances of it causing injury or damage were low but much higher than they should be.Now parts of the rocket appear to have fallen on Borneo, local reports claimed. While they are still unconfirmed, and have not been definitively linked with the Chinese rocket, they appear to...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 16 DAYS AGO