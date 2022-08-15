State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?

Parents can now find out if their child's school or district made the grade as the Texas Education Agency posted the 2022 accountability ratings on Monday morning.

Changes were made to the rating system due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles that schools faced.

In the past, schools would get a letter grade based on how well they are doing. This year, however, schools with low scores will not have the grade posted.

So for example, if your child's school gets an A, B, or C, you'll see that score listed on the state's website.

An "A" indicates that many students are doing well in the school.

But if your child goes to a school that gets a score of D or F, the score will not be listed. Instead, you will see the words "Not Rated" along with the explanation that the label means the domain or overall scaled score is less than 70. This likely indicates that too few students are on the right track.

According to the txschools.gov website , the ratings measure "how much students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school or district prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military."

ABC13 checked the report cards of multiple districts and schools in our area. Here's a look at some of those results.

Houston ISD - B

Fort Bend ISD - B

Pasadena ISD - B

Katy ISD - A

Conroe ISD - B

Alief ISD - B

TEA commissioner Mike Morath is expected to visit Klein ISD later Monday to talk about the accountability ratings.