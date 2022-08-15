ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ya13C_0hHeoOMN00

Parents can now find out if their child's school or district made the grade as the Texas Education Agency posted the 2022 accountability ratings on Monday morning.

Changes were made to the rating system due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles that schools faced.

In the past, schools would get a letter grade based on how well they are doing. This year, however, schools with low scores will not have the grade posted.

So for example, if your child's school gets an A, B, or C, you'll see that score listed on the state's website.

An "A" indicates that many students are doing well in the school.

But if your child goes to a school that gets a score of D or F, the score will not be listed. Instead, you will see the words "Not Rated" along with the explanation that the label means the domain or overall scaled score is less than 70. This likely indicates that too few students are on the right track.

According to the txschools.gov website , the ratings measure "how much students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school or district prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military."

ABC13 checked the report cards of multiple districts and schools in our area. Here's a look at some of those results.

  • Houston ISD - B
  • Fort Bend ISD - B
  • Pasadena ISD - B
  • Katy ISD - A
  • Conroe ISD - B
  • Alief ISD - B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwQJA_0hHeoOMN00

You can view the ratings by district or look up it up by school.

TEA commissioner Mike Morath is expected to visit Klein ISD later Monday to talk about the accountability ratings.

Comments / 13

Light Speed
6d ago

Further proof that it’s all about the STAAR Test. See how important it is to show great results!! Your District gets an A and everybody’s so happy, home values are strong, your kid is so smart. Yet, most graduate not knowing how to spell, read or write cursive, punctuation, name states and countries, balance a checkbook, how government works, etc. You tell me. Are our kids getting smarter and more prepared to compete in the world? Are we academically stronger than ever?

Reply(1)
3
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
