Little Falls, MN

Farm Picnic in Pierz This Sunday

Farm Picnic in Pierz This Sunday

PIERZ -- The annual celebration of family farms and main street businesses arrives in Pierz this weekend. Minnesota COACT (Citizens Organized Acting Together) and the Morrison County Farmers Union host the 41st annual Farm Picnic Sunday, August 21st at Pierz Park. The traditional picnic of ham, sponsored by the Minnesota...
PIERZ, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City

Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on WJON's Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
Little Falls, MN
Little Falls, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Looking For Specialty Ice Cream, Treats & More? Welcome To ‘The Purple Parlor’

The Purple Parlor, located at 1140 Sinclair Lewis Avenue, #4, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota is a brand new year-round ice cream parlor, that offers 16+ flavors of premium ice cream, specialty sweets and treats, frappes, cookies, smoothies and so much more! They are located about 1/2 mile from the city center in the Kan Do Mall and Lake Wobegon Trail.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Tom Petty
willmarradio.com

Montevideo, Cold Spring dealing with THC sales

(Montevideo MN-) The Montevideo City Council may be addressing the sale of gummies and beverages containing THC at their meeting Monday. Montevideo City Manager Robert Wolfington says they are exploring where the sale of the THC products would fit into their zoning ordinance... Your browser does not support the audio...
MONTEVIDEO, MN
#County Fairs#Central Minnesota#Arts And Crafts#Benton County#Crafts Fair#Market Place Fairs#The Lone Eagle Auto Club
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What’s Better Than Pizza? Pizza & Video Games! Check Out This Brainerd Gem!

It's hard to believe that school will be starting before we even know it, I mean the Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few weeks away, and then after that, it's Labor Day. If you are looking for a spot to take the kids, or maybe get away from the kids...check out this Brainerd stop I just learned about...Big Jay's Pizza Arcade! Not only do they have homemade pies, but they also offer up an assortment of vintage and new arcade games to satisfy your craving for fun!
BRAINERD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

742 Teacher Gets Citizen Appreciation Award

WAITE PARK -- It was a special night at the District 742 school board meeting last Wednesday night. Sara Gangle, School Resource Officer for Apollo High School and Madison Elementary, presented a Citizen Appreciation Award to Courtney Guck, the Special Education Academic Coach at North Junior High. So on May...
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
KARE

Woman killed in UTV crash in west-central Minnesota

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn — A woman from Alexandria died in a utility task vehicle (UTV or side-by-side) crash on Tuesday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call about the accident shortly before 8 p.m. The callers said they "were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Wallet Stolen in Waite Park

Wallet Stolen in Waite Park

Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
WAITE PARK, MN
St. Cloud, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

