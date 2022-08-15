ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 more Philadelphia public pools closing for summer on Monday

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nqtt7_0hHenzXh00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a sign that summer is sadly winding down. More Philadelphia public pools are closing. The pools located at the Athletic Recreation Center, Feltonville Recreation Center and Jacobs Playground will close Monday.

Ten more pools will close by the end of the week.

Three locations will stay open until Labor Day, they are Penrose Playground, Samuel Recreation Center and Francisville Playground.

The city opened 50 of its 65 public pools this summer due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Demolition of iconic Philly church could start this week: report

This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia reinstates test score cutoff for magnet schools

Philadelphia school district officials announced Tuesday they will resume using state standardized test scores as a criterion for admission to the city’s most selective high schools for the class that will start ninth grade in September 2023, but the acceptable minimum scores are being reevaluated, they said. The cutoff score on the state test — the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment or PSSA — for each magnet school “will be adjusted this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters celebrating its critical role in evolution of roller coasters

HATFIELD, PA (CBS) - As the United States celebrates National Roller Coaster Day, a nearly 120-year-old Montgomery County-based business is celebrating its critical role in the evolution of roller coasters. Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, which was first established in Germantown in 1904, is one of the oldest active roller coaster manufacturers in the world."It's the noise. It's the thrill, the bang, the wind in your ear," Tom Rebbie, President/CEO of Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters (PTC), said. "It feels like it's not safe, but it is safe."In its century of business, PTC has built hundreds of wooden roller coasters, including Dorney Park's Thunderhawk,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Mount Holly Motorsports to be closed for foreseeable future after 3-alarm fire

SOUTHAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Mount Holly Motorsports on Route 206 in Burlington County will be closed until further notice after a three-alarm fire destroyed the building on Wednesday morning. The fire was placed under control just before 8 a.m.The entire roof of the building was on fire and the flames threatened to spread to another building. No injuries have been reported at this time. Route 206 southbound has reopened since the fire, but northbound remains closed at this time. NJ Dot is asking drivers to follow the detour or plan an alternate route. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Public Pools#Lifeguards
WHYY

Is it time for Pa. to ban summer utility shutoffs?

It was summer, several years ago, when Villena Brown’s electricity was shut off. Her West Philadelphia row home got “very, very hot.”. “You have to see you and your kids hot,” she said. “And there was nothing you could do. I had no electric, no lights, no air.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fb101.com

IRON CHEF CHEF JOSE GARCES ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF BUENA ONDA IN RITTENHOUSE AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION

James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

Police searching for 3 suspects in connection with mass shooting near West Philly rec center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they're searching for three suspects in connection with Tuesday night's mass shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center that sent five people to the hospital. The shooting happened at the intersection of 57th Street and Westminster Avenue around 7 p.m.Local leaders put on a united front on Wednesday to say enough is enough, including District Attorney Larry Krasner and Mayor Jim Kenney."This is about as serious as it gets when it comes to criminal activity," Krasner said. As of now, police say they don't have a motive for the shooting. But now, local, state and federal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Police searching for N.J. woman who has been missing for 3 weeks

Police were continuing their search this week for a 30-year-old Lawrence Township woman who was reported missing on July 24. Judith Belisle left town on July 16 and was headed to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Five days later she contacted a family member and said she would be home the next day but did not return, according to a statement from the Lawrence Township Police.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS News

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, local leaders to highlight success of Roosevelt Boulevard automated speed enforcement pilot program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will join city, state and advocacy leaders to highlight the success of the speed enforcement program on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference will be streamed on CBS New Philadelphia and is expected to begin at 11 a.m. What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia's automated speed enforcement program is saving many lives, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you travel on Roosevelt Boulevard, you have probably seen signs alerting you of speed cameras. They are part of a pilot program aimed at reducing speeding.According to city and state officials, they are saving lives. Tuesday morning, there was an update given on the success of the automated speed enforcement camera program. Officials revealed it has substantially reduced crashes and fatalities since it began. "We know there's a relationship between speeding and the severity of crashes and so programs like this are essential in order to save lives and prevent serious injuries," Mike Carroll from the Philadelphia Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability said. "We've seen 93% reduction in speeding from when enforcement began in June of 2020."Mayor Jim Kenney called on legislators to create new legislation to allow the program to continue. It's currently set to expire in next year. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
73K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy