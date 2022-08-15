ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, DE

Historical Affairs programs in September 2022

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. (DOVER, Del. — Aug. 16, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring seven special programs during the month of September 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/08/01/hca-programs-sept-2022/.
DNREC to Present Texas Living Shoreline Webinar Aug. 25

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. A living shoreline installed by the Galveston Bay Foundation near the Port of Houston. The Galveston Bay Foundation and managing living shorelines in a Texas estuary are the topic of a free webinar at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, presented by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, in partnership with the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee. The webinar speaker is Hallie Leija, habitat restoration manager for the Galveston Bay Foundation.
Public Advocate’s Petition to Reduce Tidewater’s Rates Granted

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. On August 10, 2022, the Public Service Commission granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s (“DPA”) petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities, Inc.’s (“Tidewater”) rates to a just and reasonable level pending further review. “No regulated utility...
