Rock Music

The Guardian

Steve Grimmett, frontman of metal band Grim Reaper, dies aged 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper known for his piercing head voice, has died aged 62. The news was confirmed by his son Russ Grimmett on Facebook: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts.” No cause of death was given.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’

Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Band Name: Iron Maiden

Formed in Leyton, East London in 1975, Iron Maiden is one of the pioneers of the new wave heavy metal. Though fluid in the early years of the band, the enduring line-up consists of bassist Steve Harris, vocalist Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain, and guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers.
ROCK MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Metallica Frontman ‘Files for Divorce’ From Wife of 25 Years

Metallica’s frontman James Hetfield has filed for divorce from his wife of more than 25 years, TMZ reports . Hetfield filed the documents in Colorado to divorce Francesca Hetfield, with whom he has three children, Cali, 20, Castor, 18 and Marcella, 16. The pair met in 1992 and got married in 1997. Hetfield, who has been sober since 2002, has credited Francesca with helping him through a number of issues including anger management. The rhythm guitarist - who has maintained total abstinence from alcohol since going sober in 2002 - also previously stated that Fran, 48, helped him to deal with his issues more constructively. Hetfield, who is worth more than $300 million, co-founded Metallica in October 1981 after answering an advertisement by drummer Lars Ulrich in the Los Angeles newspaper.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Loudwire

Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Glass Over His Face at Stadium Show – ‘I’m Rich, B–ch’

Machine Gun Kelly is starting to make smashing glass over his face a habit. After bloodying his visage with a champagne glass earlier this year, he broke a wine glass against his head onstage at a headlining concert at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns. He then declared, "I'm rich, bitch," as he willingly defied a curfew and readily accepted a corresponding fine for doing so.
CLEVELAND, OH
Loudwire

KISS Wanted a Competition Show to Find ‘Next Generation’ Members

KISS' farewell tour, which kicked off in 2019, still doesn't have a scheduled end date, but we know that they do plan on retiring at some point. However, Gene Simmons thinks that it's possible for the rock group to continue on as a touring band with different members, and shared that they once wanted to do a competition show to find them.
MUSIC
Popculture

Nicky Moore, Heavy Metal Vocalist, Dead at 75

Nicky Moore, a former singer for the British heavy metal band Samson, has died. He was 75. Moore died on Aug. 3, following a battle with Parkinson's disease. "It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning," his representative wrote on Facebook on Aug. 3. "A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you." The statement did not include a cause of death, but Louder reports he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He lived at a nursing home for the last years of his life. He is survived by his wife Maggie, daughter Mandy, and sons Steve, Chris, Timmy, and Nick Jr.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Predator’ 35 Years Later: Producer John Davis Recalls How Cigars, Smoked Salmon Toast and Mayhem Created a Mega Action Franchise

In 1987, a hyper-advanced alien species known as the “Yautja” descended upon an elite military squad in Guatemala. Thanks to its memorable performances, quotable dialogue and inventive action set pieces, “Predator” became an American action movie staple. The film has spawned four sequels, including the new Hulu film “Prey,” and two spinoffs. Yet, the mega franchise all started with a piece of paper underneath a door. “The Thomas brothers snuck the script onto the Fox lot and under somebody’s door,” says John Davis, who has produced all seven “Predator” movies. “We got there on Monday, and there was this script. I...
MOVIES
NME

Corey Feldman claims Marilyn Manson sabotaged his 2017 ‘Heavenly Tour’

Corey Feldman has accused Marilyn Manson of sabotaging his 2017 ‘Heavenly Tour’. The actor and singer has alleged that Manson was responsible for sending in back up singers who were sent to do a bad job. “The ‘Heavenly Tour’ was definitely the exact opposite of that,” Feldman told...
MUSIC
