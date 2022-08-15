Read full article on original website
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper known for his piercing head voice, has died aged 62. The news was confirmed by his son Russ Grimmett on Facebook: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts.” No cause of death was given.
