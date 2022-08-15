The names of the victims in the Sunday and Monday crashes were not immediately released.One motorcyclist was killed and another seriously injured in two crashes in two days. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of the first around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, on Southeast Foster Road, just east of Southeast 111th Avenue When officers arrived, they found the driver of a motorcycle unconscious on the road and learned the crash involved a car. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Police said the driver of the car appeared to be sober and stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. This is the 40th Portland traffic fatality of 2022, police said. The next day, around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, officers responded to a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and that the other driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO