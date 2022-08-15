ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Motorcyclist killed, another injured in two days

The names of the victims in the Sunday and Monday crashes were not immediately released.One motorcyclist was killed and another seriously injured in two crashes in two days. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of the first around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, on Southeast Foster Road, just east of Southeast 111th Avenue When officers arrived, they found the driver of a motorcycle unconscious on the road and learned the crash involved a car. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Police said the driver of the car appeared to be sober and stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. This is the 40th Portland traffic fatality of 2022, police said. The next day, around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, officers responded to a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and that the other driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless face less access to critical supplies with program cut

A county service to provide basic resources to homeless people through a network of mutual aid groups has been reduced.Homeless people will find it harder to acquire basic health resources following a reduction in services from Multnomah County's supply center, advocates say. To support resilience during the pandemic, the county began using its downtown Portland supply center as a hub for volunteer and mutual aid groups to regularly pick up items, including sleeping bags, hygiene kits and medical supplies, to distribute to homeless people. Earlier this month, the Joint Office of Homeless Services scaled back those operations, telling groups via...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Andy Jones resigns as Oregon City High School athletic director

Exit is part of a major turnover in educational leadership, including principal and superintendent.Andy Jones, Oregon City High School's athletic director and associate principal since 2014, resigned effective July 29 so he could accept the same position at Silverton High School. Jones, who lives in Silverton and graduated from high school there, said losing OCHS relationships was the most difficult thing about leaving after eight years. "I will miss those relationships (as well as many other things) very much as well as the conversations I had with staff, coaches, students, student/athletes and even parents," Jones wrote in his resignation letter....
OREGON CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy