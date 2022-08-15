Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
One dead in Hanson County crash
FARMER, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash north of Farmer, S.D. on Tuesday, which also resulted in serious, non-life threatening injuries to a passenger. According to the S.D. Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), a 2004 Dodge pickup was driving west on 252nd Street...
KELOLAND TV
Bad fuel; crane crash; new rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Georgia couple, on their way to the Strugis Motorcycle Rally, hit a roadblock in Sioux Falls. Emergency crews were called...
KELOLAND TV
17-year-old runaway wanted in shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Yellowbird, 17, of Sioux Falls has been identified by Rapid City police as a person of interest in an early morning shooting. According to an email sent out by the RCPD, several gunshots were reported in the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue in Rapid City, and a juvenile was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.
KELOLAND TV
Six Mile Road to reopen with new intersection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six Mile Road in eastern Sioux Falls will reopen to traffic on Thursday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the road, which has been closed since June 21, will reopen from 26th Street to Madison Street. Crews moved the intersection between Six Mile...
KELOLAND TV
Grass Mountain man with dementia missing since 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You would never see Neil ‘Mesu’ Little Eagle without a smile on his face and a positive attitude, his family says. Mesu, as he was affectionately called by friends and family because it means ‘little brother’, was last seen on July 27, 2017. Mesu’s family was told that a concerned citizen dropped him off at the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety building because they were worried about his safety.
KELOLAND TV
Update on Minnehaha County’s only medical marijuana dispensary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emmett Reistroffer and his partners in Genesis Farms LLC are planning for a possible 14 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota. “Our priorities are (to open) in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said. Genesis Farms is growing marijuana at a site...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by six in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,979 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,973 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (4). The new deaths were in the following counties: Bon Homme (1), Hughes (1), Lawrence (1), Minnehaha (1), Pennington (2),
KELOLAND TV
Unlocking the truth about South Dakota’s most infamous prison break of 1922
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s perhaps the most notorious prison break in South Dakota’s history. 100 years ago, four men escaped from the state penitentiary after kidnapping the warden and stabbing the deputy warden on August 17th, 1922. Their bold escape led to a massive manhunt...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman cited for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was cited about 6:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense defrauding a drug/alcohol test using synthetic urine/urine additives, operating a nonregistered vehicle, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing
If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
KELOLAND TV
An easier way to catch the bus coming to SFSD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Sioux Falls parents will soon have a new way to make sure their kids don’t miss the bus. The district has a new bus tracking app. The Sioux Falls School District has spent the last year collaborating with School Bus Inc (SBI) to create a new bus tracking system called Stopfinder.
KELOLAND TV
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 1,500-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
Turner County Fair starts in Parker, South Dakota
One of South Dakota's oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
How Fat Is South Dakota Compared To Minnesota, Iowa?
In the last ten years, South Dakota residents have been through substantial changes. In health, wealth, careers, and the overall daily challenges. We have been overrun run by social status. Trampled by the changing political climate. Devastated by a pandemic. And, with all of that behind us, we are still standing. But, just a little fatter.
‘The Band Perry’ to Replace ‘Lady A’ at the South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair has announced that The Band Perry will replace Lady A on the grandstand stage on Sunday, September 4. Country music group Lady A was set to perform on September 4th. Unfortunately, the band had to cancel their appearance at the SD State Fair along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
KELOLAND TV
Shorter days are coming into their own
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a change that wasn’t really all that noticeable at first, but now that we’re in the middle of August…it can’t be ignored: Shorter days are coming into their own. Summer is going fast, and while the nights aren’t...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate fatal crash in southwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. It happened just before 6 Saturday evening on West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue. Police say a pickup, heading west on 85th, collided with a motorcycle also traveling westbound. A woman passenger...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating social media sale robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A social media sale gone sour has two people without their merchandise or their phones. Yesterday afternoon a couple men arranged to meet with two others to sell a pair of shoes. After meeting in a parking lot of an apartment complex, the sellers were robbed at gunpoint.
