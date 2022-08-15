ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turner County, SD

KELOLAND TV

One dead in Hanson County crash

FARMER, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash north of Farmer, S.D. on Tuesday, which also resulted in serious, non-life threatening injuries to a passenger. According to the S.D. Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), a 2004 Dodge pickup was driving west on 252nd Street...
HANSON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bad fuel; crane crash; new rape charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Georgia couple, on their way to the Strugis Motorcycle Rally, hit a roadblock in Sioux Falls. Emergency crews were called...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

17-year-old runaway wanted in shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Yellowbird, 17, of Sioux Falls has been identified by Rapid City police as a person of interest in an early morning shooting. According to an email sent out by the RCPD, several gunshots were reported in the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue in Rapid City, and a juvenile was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Six Mile Road to reopen with new intersection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six Mile Road in eastern Sioux Falls will reopen to traffic on Thursday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the road, which has been closed since June 21, will reopen from 26th Street to Madison Street. Crews moved the intersection between Six Mile...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Grass Mountain man with dementia missing since 2017

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You would never see Neil ‘Mesu’ Little Eagle without a smile on his face and a positive attitude, his family says. Mesu, as he was affectionately called by friends and family because it means ‘little brother’, was last seen on July 27, 2017. Mesu’s family was told that a concerned citizen dropped him off at the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety building because they were worried about his safety.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Update on Minnehaha County’s only medical marijuana dispensary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emmett Reistroffer and his partners in Genesis Farms LLC are planning for a possible 14 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota. “Our priorities are (to open) in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said. Genesis Farms is growing marijuana at a site...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by six in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,979 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,973 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (4). The new deaths were in the following counties: Bon Homme (1), Hughes (1), Lawrence (1), Minnehaha (1), Pennington (2),
PUBLIC HEALTH
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman cited for marijuana

LARCHWOOD—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was cited about 6:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense defrauding a drug/alcohol test using synthetic urine/urine additives, operating a nonregistered vehicle, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An easier way to catch the bus coming to SFSD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Sioux Falls parents will soon have a new way to make sure their kids don’t miss the bus. The district has a new bus tracking app. The Sioux Falls School District has spent the last year collaborating with School Bus Inc (SBI) to create a new bus tracking system called Stopfinder.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

How Fat Is South Dakota Compared To Minnesota, Iowa?

In the last ten years, South Dakota residents have been through substantial changes. In health, wealth, careers, and the overall daily challenges. We have been overrun run by social status. Trampled by the changing political climate. Devastated by a pandemic. And, with all of that behind us, we are still standing. But, just a little fatter.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Shorter days are coming into their own

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a change that wasn’t really all that noticeable at first, but now that we’re in the middle of August…it can’t be ignored: Shorter days are coming into their own. Summer is going fast, and while the nights aren’t...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigate fatal crash in southwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. It happened just before 6 Saturday evening on West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue. Police say a pickup, heading west on 85th, collided with a motorcycle also traveling westbound. A woman passenger...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating social media sale robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A social media sale gone sour has two people without their merchandise or their phones. Yesterday afternoon a couple men arranged to meet with two others to sell a pair of shoes. After meeting in a parking lot of an apartment complex, the sellers were robbed at gunpoint.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

