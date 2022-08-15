SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You would never see Neil ‘Mesu’ Little Eagle without a smile on his face and a positive attitude, his family says. Mesu, as he was affectionately called by friends and family because it means ‘little brother’, was last seen on July 27, 2017. Mesu’s family was told that a concerned citizen dropped him off at the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety building because they were worried about his safety.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO