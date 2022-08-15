Read full article on original website
bkreader.com
It’s Become ‘Virtually Impossible’ to Find Street Parking in New York City
A spike in car ownership, dining sheds and the comeback of alternate-side parking are making it tougher than ever to find spaces. As car ownership in New York City surges, parking spaces dwindle. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg Now more than ever, New York City car owners watching “Seinfeld” on Netflix […]...
Jean-Georges Vongerichten Opens Massive New Marketplace in New York City — Take a Look Inside
Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is ready for you to experience his brand-new culinary hot spot in New York City — and it may take you an entire day to see it all. In partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation, the famed chef has finally opened the doors to the Tin Building, a project almost ten years in the making that will serve hungry patrons essentially anything they'd like.
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
untappedcities.com
Top 10 Secrets of Rockefeller Center in NYC
The 19-unit Art-Deco complex that is Rockefeller Center is one of New York’s most popular tourist destinations. Every year, the center hosts the largest Christmas tree in the country, films a handful of national television’s most popular primetime talk shows, and is the site of a handful of popular television shows, including Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock. The center, completed in 1939 and named for John D. Rockefeller Jr., the son of the Standard Oil Founder John D. Rockefeller, exemplifies the crossroads of entertainment, corporate America, retail, and tourism, that is the Big Apple.
politicsny.com
NYC’s women of color electeds feel excluded, silenced at Gracie Mansion heritage events
On Aug. 10, an often overlooked group of elected officials — Dominican women, from state and local politicians to those who are first in several city industries — said they felt further invisible and invalidated at an event intended to celebrate the progress that New York’s leading Dominican community has made.
Look Up! Brilliant Northern Lights May Light Up New York Sky
We may get lucky and catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights over New York. The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis as they're technically called, will light up the night sky over the Northern part of the country from Wednesday, August 17 to early Thursday, August 18, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.
untappedcities.com
10 Famous People Buried in Cemeteries Around NYC
Known for the invention of the Morse code and his contribution to the single-wire telegraph, Samuel Morse died in New York City on April 2, 1872. Morse was interred at the Green-Wood Cemetery, which was originally founded as a rural cemetery in Kings County in 1838. The three-sided tomb honors Morse and his two brothers.
nypressnews.com
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry
Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Rock Steady Crew vs. Dynamic Rockers Epic Battle In Lincoln Center 41 Years Ago
On this date in 1981, the epic part two of the South Bronx’s Rock Steady Crew vs. Brooklyn’s Dynamic Rockers breaking battle in Lincoln Center took place. What makes this face off so historic is that neither crew had hometown advantage with the meet up for the battle taking place in Money Making Manhattan.
Thrillist
Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
Video: Watch dolphins play with kayakers in the Hudson River
While Rockaway Beach is dealing with its share of shark sightings, over in the Hudson River, boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders are being treated to magical dolphin sightings. A video of one such dolphin encounter that a kayaker in the Hudson recorded this week has gone viral. In the video, a...
fox5ny.com
NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'
NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
Conan O'Brien, Wanda Sykes, and Tracy Morgan among the headliner at the New York Comedy Festival
The diverse lineup includes headliners like John Mulaney, Wanda Sykes, and Jo Koy.
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
Eater
NYC Restaurateurs Are Circling Around Central Park Boathouse Sale
The iconic Central Park Boathouse — which announced last month that it was shutting down in October to much dismay — may not stay rudderless for long. The New York Post reports that the city’s Parks Department, which owns the space, is gearing up for a “speedier process” to pass the existing contract on to another operator after restaurateur Dean Poll called it quits due to the rising cost of labor and goods. Sources tell the Post that “a number of unnamed restaurateurs have already come forward” to express interest in taking over the contract, which includes an annual $1.7 million license fee to the city or 7.2 percent of annual revenue (whichever is greater), and working with the labor union that represents 163 workers at the boathouse.
Essence
What To Wear To NYC's Most Stylish New Restaurant — KYU NYC
The fashions, the food and the drinks are all worth a visit. Stylish restaurants in the big city are a dime a dozen, especially in the age of social media when any brick and mortar establishment knows that postability must be first priority. A place where patrons can throw on their best, vibe out and capture some content of themselves, the ambiance and the food and drinks is a guaranteed win, right?
wabcradio.com
Famed NYC Hotel Being Turned Into Migrant Hotel
NEW YORK (77WABC) — A luxury hotel — The Row — in Times Square will reportedly become a shelter for as many as 600 migrant families bused from Texas — this according to a report from The New York Post. The families were again bused in...
Former prosecutor accused of raping a sleeping woman in NYC hotel: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former lawyer is accused of raping a woman while she slept in a Manhattan hotel room nearly five years ago, authorities said Tuesday. Adam Foss, 42, was indicted on felony rape and sexual abuse charges in New York State Supreme Court in connection to the October 2017 attack, according to […]
