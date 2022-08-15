Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Hit-and-run on Turnpike leaves infant dead, 2 hospitalized
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash took the life of an infant on a South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black 2015 Volkswagen Sedan was stopped in a travel lane with its lights off when a blue 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed into it just after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.
Child dead, 2 adults injured in Turnpike hit-and-run crash
MIAMI - A child is dead and two adults injured after an overnight hit-and-run crash on the Turnpike. It happened after midnight, north of Griffin Road. Investigators say a 2015 Volkswagen Passat was stopped northbound on the inside travel lane when a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE struck the Passat. The impact caused heavy damage to both vehicles. A woman and a man who were in the Passat were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center and a girl, who was in the backseat died at the scene. The Mercedes then left the scene, according the Florida Highway Patrol. No other details were made available. Authorities are looking for the Mercedes, which should have heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
NBC Miami
Dirt Bike ‘Influencer' Arrested, Accused of Fleeing Fort Lauderdale Police
The growing problem of renegade riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the streets of Fort Lauderdale has resulted in the arrest of a person police call an ATV "influencer.”. Nathan Lee Adams, 25, is described as someone with a “large voice and presence” in the “dirt bike community”...
NBC Miami
Woman Hospitalized After Attic Fire in Pembroke Pines
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fire broke out at a home in Pembroke Pines, officials said. Pembroke Pines Fire responded to a call for a fire alarm in the area of Northwest 93rd Avenue and Northwest 15th Court, where they found the woman having a medical emergency and a fire in the attic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Exposing Himself at Supermarket in Pembroke Pines: Police
For a second time in five days, Pembroke Pines Police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to shoppers. Deandre Jamar Bent, 26, walked up and exposed himself to a woman and her young daughter who were waiting for the woman's husband to pick them up outside a Bravo Supermarket about 2 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Click10.com
Video shows hit-and-run driver who injured boy in Broward, deputies say
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Deputies released a surveillance video this week that they said shows a woman who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that injured a 2-year-old boy on Aug. 12 in Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the woman stopped to check on her burgundy...
Click10.com
Man arrested for murder of 44-year-old man in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the July 2 stabbing death of 44-year-old Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez in Dania Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Jake Kristain Varian Braves, also known by the alias “Jay Smith,” stabbed Rodriguez at his...
NBC Miami
Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police
A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Investigation Continues Into Coconut Creek Crash That Left Woman Dead, Cop Injured
An investigation is continuing into a crash in Coconut Creek that left a woman dead and a police officer injured over the weekend. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of West Sample Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 30-year-old Divinity Cureton of Pembroke Pines...
NBC Miami
Woman Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tamarac
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Friday that left one woman dead in Tamarac. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, BSO Tamarac District deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard and Prospect Road in Tamarac. According to investigators,...
cw34.com
Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
Click10.com
MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting
MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friend remembers golf cart driver killed in hit-and-run crash
Chris Rodberg is dealing with the loss of a friend. Troy Lowry was killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday on the Blue Heron Bridge.
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting
Deputies are investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured.
Click10.com
Fatal crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-95 in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A fatal crash Wednesday afternoon led the Florida Highway Patrol to shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Griffin Road exit in Dania Beach. According to FHP, an Apopka man was driving his white hatchback and left the roadway just before 2:25...
cw34.com
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase. Officials say the suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee Monday night in the Liberty City neighborhood as officers responded to a reported armed robbery.
NBC Miami
Teacher Accused of Killing Puppy in Pembroke Pines Is Out of Jail
A Fort Lauderdale teacher who’s accused of killing a puppy is out of jail, but is not back in the classroom. The Pine Ridge Educational Center website indicates Daniel Lamont Gray Jr. is under suspension. Gray, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with animal cruelty following the death of...
NBC Miami
Fatal Crash Blocks All NB Lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Davie
A fatal crash early Wednesday morning has closed all lanes of a major roadway in Broward County. The Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash took place around 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Griffin Road. Officials did not confirm details of the crash or how many victims were involved.
Click10.com
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 0