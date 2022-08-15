ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

WSVN-TV

Hit-and-run on Turnpike leaves infant dead, 2 hospitalized

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash took the life of an infant on a South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black 2015 Volkswagen Sedan was stopped in a travel lane with its lights off when a blue 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed into it just after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Child dead, 2 adults injured in Turnpike hit-and-run crash

MIAMI - A child is dead and two adults injured after an overnight hit-and-run crash on the Turnpike. It happened after midnight, north of Griffin Road. Investigators say a 2015 Volkswagen Passat was stopped northbound on the inside travel lane when a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE struck the Passat. The impact caused heavy damage to both vehicles. A woman and a man who were in the Passat were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center and a girl, who was in the backseat died at the scene.  The Mercedes then left the scene, according the Florida Highway Patrol. No other details were made available. Authorities are looking for the Mercedes, which should have heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. 
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Hospitalized After Attic Fire in Pembroke Pines

A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fire broke out at a home in Pembroke Pines, officials said. Pembroke Pines Fire responded to a call for a fire alarm in the area of Northwest 93rd Avenue and Northwest 15th Court, where they found the woman having a medical emergency and a fire in the attic.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for murder of 44-year-old man in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the July 2 stabbing death of 44-year-old Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez in Dania Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Jake Kristain Varian Braves, also known by the alias “Jay Smith,” stabbed Rodriguez at his...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police

A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tamarac

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Friday that left one woman dead in Tamarac. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, BSO Tamarac District deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard and Prospect Road in Tamarac. According to investigators,...
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
DANIA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Fatal crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-95 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A fatal crash Wednesday afternoon led the Florida Highway Patrol to shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Griffin Road exit in Dania Beach. According to FHP, an Apopka man was driving his white hatchback and left the roadway just before 2:25...
DANIA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase. Officials say the suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee Monday night in the Liberty City neighborhood as officers responded to a reported armed robbery.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Fatal Crash Blocks All NB Lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Davie

A fatal crash early Wednesday morning has closed all lanes of a major roadway in Broward County. The Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash took place around 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Griffin Road. Officials did not confirm details of the crash or how many victims were involved.
DAVIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS

Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

