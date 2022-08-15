Read full article on original website
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
Randy Martin Dies: The ‘Lone Wolf’ Of DIY’s ‘Texas Flip N Move’ Was 65
Randy Martin, known as the “Lone Wolf” from reality TV’s Texas Flip N Move on the DIY Network, has died at age 65 from liver cancer. His death came at home and was announced Wednesday on his Facebook page. Martin’s costars from Texas Flip N Move, the Snow Sisters, issued a statement. “We are broken hearted over The Lone Wolf Randy Martin who passed away early this morning. Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be missed.” Texas Flip N Move started on the DIY Network in 2014. Martin made regular appearances in its season...
