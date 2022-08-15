Randy Martin, known as the “Lone Wolf” from reality TV’s Texas Flip N Move on the DIY Network, has died at age 65 from liver cancer. His death came at home and was announced Wednesday on his Facebook page. Martin’s costars from Texas Flip N Move, the Snow Sisters, issued a statement. “We are broken hearted over The Lone Wolf Randy Martin who passed away early this morning. Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be missed.” Texas Flip N Move started on the DIY Network in 2014. Martin made regular appearances in its season...

