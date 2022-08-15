Read full article on original website
2 People Are Dead After a Crash in Dixmont
A portion of Western Avenue in Dixmont is closed as deputies investigate a double fatal crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue in Dixmont just after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Responding Deputies found that two vehicles were involved in the incident and both the drivers had died at the scene.
Ellsworth American
Blue Hill brush fire investigated
BLUE HILL — The Maine Forest Service is investigating a brush fire that claimed at least half an acre Sunday afternoon off the Range Road, according to Blue Hill Fire Chief Matt Dennison. The fire started off an old logging road off 319 Range Road, Dennison said. The fire...
foxbangor.com
Two people die in Dixmont crash
DIXMONT– Two people were killed in a crash in Dixmont this afternoon. The collision happened just after 12:30 and shut down Route 9 . Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton said two vehicles were involved and a person in each vehicle died. A man and woman were the only people...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of August 18
ELLSWORTH — During an attempt on Aug. 14 to locate a person walking on Winkumpaugh Road who had tried to flag down someone driving by officers instead found a stray dog and took it to the Small Animal Clinic. The man was not found. Well-being checks. On Aug. 11,...
Ellsworth American
RSU 25 BUS SCHEDULE BUCKSPORT, ORLAND, PROSPECT AND VERONA ISLAND 2022-2023
BUS A (Prospect) – 6:45 a.m. – N. Searsport Road, George Road, Clark Road, Ward Road, Clark Road, N. Searsport Road, Hatch Road, N. Searsport Road. BUS B (Prospect) – 6:55 a.m. –Hawes Bridge Road, Route 1A to Frankfort Town Line, Spout Hill Road, Route 1A South to Stockton Springs, Muskrat Farm Road, Blanket Lane, Route 174, Bowden Point, Route 174 to Route 1, Switzer Springs Road.
wabi.tv
Deadly Stonington house fire still underdetermined at this point
STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Investigators have completed their work at the scene of a deadly house fire in Stonington. We’re told the cause is still underdetermined, but investigators say an explosion occurred before the fire. Officials say emergency responders received a call shortly before 9 a.m., Sunday reporting explosions...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of August 18
ELLSWORTH — A traffic stop on Hog Bay Road in Franklin Aug. 8 led to arrest for a Sullivan man, the Maine State Police reported. Cpl. Blaine Silk arrested Richard Drost, 48, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant (drugs) and unlawful drug possession.
wabi.tv
Evidence seized relating to Fairfield armed robbery
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - New developments released Monday in the police investigation into an armed robbery at a Fairfield convenience store. The Fairfield Police Department says they seized evidence from two Skowhegan apartments Monday afternoon. Skowhegan, Waterville and State Police, as well as the Maine DEA and the Somerset County...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of August 18
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Dupuis is investigating an incident in which an Alaska man who was in Orland for work earlier this month may have been given fentanyl instead of cocaine, which he thought he was receiving. “The male later overdosed and suspected that the...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
foxbangor.com
Evidence seized in connection to armed robbery
SKOWHEGAN — Police seized evidence in connection to an armed robbery in Fairfield that happened on Friday. At around 12:30 Monday afternoon, officers with the Skowhegan and Waterville Police Departments, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Maine DEA and State Police simultaneously served search warrants on two apartments at 33 West Front Street in Skowhegan.
Maine Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Domestic Assault
According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for alleged domestic violence incidents that took place inside the West Gardiner home he shares with his wife. On August 15th, 2022, a report was made to...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Barbara L. Williams, Mount Desert and Jason J. Watson, Bar Harbor. Married June 17, 2000, at Mount Desert. Curtis B. Alley, Sullivan and Meganne B. Alley, Mariaville. Married Nov. 1, 2014, at Ellsworth. Diana L. Ross, Bangor and Michael M. Ross,...
Ellsworth American
Portland man indicted on murder charge
ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County grand jury has indicted a Portland man accused of murdering a South Portland woman by hitting her with his sport utility vehicle on the campus of the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor June 18. Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted Aug. 11 on one count...
wabi.tv
Franklin and Kennebec counties arrest Temple man on theft charges
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Temple man has been arrested on theft charges involving thousands of dollars in building supplies in two counties. Joshua Hine, 29, was arrested on Saturday in Phillips after a joint investigation between the Franklin and Kennebec County Sherriff’s Offices. They say Hine took...
foxbangor.com
Hancock county fire department looks to rebuild
HANCOCK — The Hancock fire department has recently been given permission to put plans for a new fire station out for bid. The Hancock County fire station was built in the 1950s to house two engines. Since then, fire trucks and tankers have become larger, while the station house has remained the same size.
Another Cyclist Falls Victim to a Hit & Run, This Time in Belfast
A woman is recovering after being hit on her bicycle by a passing motorist, who then fled the scene. I've reported on far too many of these types of crashes this summer. And in too many of those cases, the victim didn't fare as well as the woman in Belfast over the weekend. Belfast Police say the woman was riding her bicycle in the area of 268 Belmont Avenue, also known as Route 3, just before 9 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a vehicle. She fell, injured, into the ditch while the driver sped away. She sustained facial injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Ellsworth American
Recovery center to mark Overdose Awareness Day
ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia’s INSPIRE Recovery Center, located at 24 Church St., will host an International Overdose Awareness Day event on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5:30-6 p.m. The intent is to remember and honor the lives lost to overdose, and to support the families and friends affected. A candlelight vigil will be held in the INSPIRE parking lot.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth School Bus Schedule
Bus #1 Mike Cummings Starts at Green Lake Fish Hatchery at 6:42 a.m. Picks up on Rt 180 to the Gary Moore Rd and Northeast Cove Way. Loops around to Rt 180 and continues down to Sunset Park Rd, Bridge Twin Rd, Eagle Rd to HCTC. Picks up at Shore Rd and Fieldstone Way to the schools.
Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!
Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
