ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Cazenovia Country Club Swim Team takes first place

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhoNe_0hHelqWk00
On Saturday, Aug. 6, 62 swimmers from the Cazenovia Country Club (CCC) Swim Team competed in the Annual Interclub Championship, presented by the Syracuse Area Swim League. CCC took home first overall for the fifth consecutive year. (Casey McClean Photography)

CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, Aug. 6, Cazenovia Country Club (CCC) took home first place overall from the Syracuse Area Swim League’s (SASL) Annual Interclub Championship for the fifth year in a row.

Nearly 160 swimmers, ages 4-17, competed in the championship meet at the Cavalry Club on Troop K Road in Manlius.

The CCC swim team is made up of swimmers from Cazenovia Central School District, Fayetteville-Manlius School District, Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District, and Chittenango Central Schools.

According to CCC Swim Team Coach Josh Smith, 62 of CCC’s 80 swimmers competed in the meet, which was broken up into six divisions based on age (6 & Under, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, and Open).

The top three combined team scores were 1511.5 for CCC, 570.5 for Drumlins, and 474 for the Cavalry Club.

“There were so many standout performances from this past weekend,” said Smith. “To name a few, Conor Kelly (11-12) won five individual events, Emme Prendergast (9-10) won five individual events. Riley Fitzgerald (11-12) won four of her events, [as did] Ben Prendergast. Maeve Kelly (13-14) and Max Vidakovic (Open) each won three of their individual events. The Cazenovia team, made up of Daniel Aversano, Elliot Stratton, Liam Gleeson, and Cooper Frazee won the Boys 200 Medley Relay.”

Smith expressed that while he is of course proud of his swimmers’ accomplishments in the pool, he is even prouder of the way they carry themselves, regardless of the team’s success.

“Day in and day out, the older swimmers invest a lot of their energy toward the ‘littles,’ said Smith. “Often, you’ll see high school students spending a lot of their time at meets and during practice assuring that not only are [the younger kids] learning and improving, but that they are having a great time doing it. That is what I am most proud of.”

The SASL is made up of six competitive swim teams — CCC, Cavalry Club, Bellevue Country Club, Drumlins Country Club, Lake Shore Yacht & Country Club, and Onondaga Country Club. All the clubs were represented at the Aug. 6 meet.

According to Smith, the league competes throughout the summer, typically scheduling dual meets with each other on Tuesday and/or Thursday evenings at one another’s facilities.

“All three of my kids have swum for the team since they were eligible at age 5, and [they] are now 14, 13 and 11,” said Cazenovia resident Meghan Kelly. “Not only has it helped them become amazing swimmers, but the culture of this program is unlike any other athletic team they’ve been a part of. They have made great friends in Caz and surrounding districts, developed confidence, and learned how to support their teammates of all ages and abilities. It’s the highlight of our summer.”

The Annual Interclub Championship was the final meet of the SASL season. Going into the school year, swimmers can choose to swim in the winter with various USA clubs and/or high school teams.

CCC is a private 18-hole championship golf course and family country club at 3711 Number 9 Road, Cazenovia.

In addition to a competitive swim team, the club’s pool area offers supervised swimming with certified lifeguards, beginner to advanced swim lessons, and a wading pool for toddlers.

To learn more about the club, visit caz-cc.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke

UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae

Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae. Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manlius, NY
Manlius, NY
Sports
Cazenovia, NY
Sports
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cazenovia, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Drought watch area more than doubles in Upstate NY as rain remains scarce

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The number of Upstate New York counties heading toward drought has more than doubled in the past three weeks, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In late July, 21 counties in Central and Western New York were placed under a drought watch. That number has...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY

Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Concerns aired about proposed grocery store

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – A public hearing was held at the Aug. 15 Fayetteville Planning Board meeting to gather comments from residents related to the 547 E. Genesee St. grocery store proposal. As developer Matt Lester of Rochester-based applicant Northwood Real Estate Ventures LLC stated before the opening of...
cnycentral.com

Much needed rain returns to CNY next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Smith
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Police seek help looking for missing child

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing child as part of a custodial interference investigation. Police say that the father of the child, Christopher Lawson, 29 years old, left a house on Erie Street in West Utica with 1 year old Alex-zander Stevens. Lawson has not returned with the child.
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man punches officer in face following incident

A Cortland man punched a police officer in the face after he waved a knife at bystanders and business patrons on Main Street, according to a city police report. According to the report, when city police confronted John M. Rawson, 42, on Union Street, he “refused to put down the knife” and “ignored orders to cease his actions.”
CORTLAND, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy