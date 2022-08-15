Read full article on original website
Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons
Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane. A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates. The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
Twinning? Two Side-by-Side Mansions in Florida Built for Twin Brothers Just Listed for $54 Million
Click here to read the full article. Double the mansions, double the fun? Two side-by-side mansions in Fort Lauderdale, built for twin brothers and their families, just hit the market together for $54 million. The French country-style homes sit opposite one another on more than 11 acres of verdant land, and are separated only by a manmade lake. The homes are being listed by chiropractor Robert Lewin, who lived in the larger of the two (at 13000 Lane) with his wife Lisa and their four daughters. The open-air residence spans nearly 17,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a staff...
A narrow house in Washington, DC, is on the market for the first time since 1985, for $3.5 million. The architect turned the original home on the lot into its basement — check it out.
The architect Djahanguir Darvish designed and built a narrow house in Washington, DC, for his family. He's now listing the home for $3.5 million.
9 Bathroom Wallpaper Ideas
Bring fresh pattern and color to your bathroom with these chic wallpaper ideas from Instagram. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Louvered Doors for Your Interior and Exterior Spaces
Louvered doors have a unique style and function that works well for all areas of the home. These doors have horizontal slats that overlap and attach to vertical stiles. There are both adjustable louvered doors and doors where the slats are fixed. On fixed doors, these slats are angled down but remain open at all times.
The Choppy Layout Stayed the Same, But This 150-Year-Old Home Is Stuffy No More
Used solely for parties by its previous owners, the 150-year-old home‘s floors were sticky and the bushes overgrown—but that was the least of Emma Beryl’s problems. “I couldn’t stop thinking about how I needed to salvage all of the original character,” the interior designer says. Having commuted through the New Orleans neighborhood on her way to class in college, Beryl was deeply familiar with the soul of these historic properties. “It’s been my dream to either own one or decorate one since I graduated,” she admits, although a young family moving from New York snagged this place. But before the stained-glass windows could be polished, Beryl had to figure out how to work with the stunning yet stuffy architecture.
Dining Room Wainscoting: A Timeless Accent For Your Eating Space
Dining room wainscoting might feel like a style from the past but it’s one you’ll regret leaving behind. A decorative wall accent with endless customization, wainscoting transforms rooms with its clean lines and character. While its original purpose was to protect walls, its function today is for the...
Marble Tile Flooring to Bring the Look of Luxury to Your Home
Marble tile flooring brings instant beauty to every room. It is one of the most luxurious of all-natural stone flooring, but it also can be problematic in certain areas. It is also one of the most expensive types of natural stone. Marble flooring has been used throughout history. According to...
Rihanna Sells $6.6 Million Hollywood Hideaway: See Her Stunning Bedrooms, Kitchen & Views
Rihanna is making moves! The 34-year-old new mom just sold her Hollywood Hills mansion for $6.6 million, according to high profile real estate website, Dirt. Rihanna sold the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home for $250,000 less than what she paid for it in the summer of 2017. However, Dirt reported that she has listed it and unsuccessfully sold it several times over the last few years, so Rihanna may simply be relieved to have it off her hands.
