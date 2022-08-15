Used solely for parties by its previous owners, the 150-year-old home‘s floors were sticky and the bushes overgrown—but that was the least of Emma Beryl’s problems. “I couldn’t stop thinking about how I needed to salvage all of the original character,” the interior designer says. Having commuted through the New Orleans neighborhood on her way to class in college, Beryl was deeply familiar with the soul of these historic properties. “It’s been my dream to either own one or decorate one since I graduated,” she admits, although a young family moving from New York snagged this place. But before the stained-glass windows could be polished, Beryl had to figure out how to work with the stunning yet stuffy architecture.

