Gas prices may increase this week, Monday’s average is $4.02 per gallon in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Average gasoline prices in Springfield have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.02/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 257 stations in Springfield.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.74/g Monday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of 55 cents. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g Monday. The national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $74.8/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years:

July 5, 2021: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 5, 2020: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 5, 2019: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

August 15, 2021: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

August 15, 2020: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 15, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

August 15, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

August 15, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 15, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 15, 2015: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

August 15, 2014: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

August 15, 2013: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 15, 2012: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester: $4.25 per gallon

Connecticut: $4.06 per gallon

Hartford: $3.99 per gallon

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated.”

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$3.73 (cash) – Gulf on Elm Street in Westfield

$3.74 – BJ’s on Memorial Drive in Chicopee

$3.74 – Atlantis Fresh Market on N Em Street in Westfield

$3.74 – Costco in West Springfield

$3.75 – SMobil on Elm Street in Westfield

Lowest Gas Prices in Springfield area

