Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Ukraine HIMARS Destroy Wagner HQ After Russian Doxxes Forces: Report
Images of the aftermath of the attack have begun circulating on Telegram, with the Wagner Group also confirming the incident.
Washington Examiner
Ukraine seizes the battlefield initiative
Momentum can be difficult to measure in finite terms on the battlefield. Still, you know when you see it, and we are seeing it right now. A combination of artillery, cruise missiles, special operations, and good intelligence has shifted momentum in Kyiv’s favor. Panic is in the Crimean air...
Russia Failing to Properly Pay, Feed Military Recruits in Ukraine–Report
Russia is also failing to pay for funeral arrangements for volunteer soldiers killed, as promised, according to the think tank report.
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Kills 150 Russian Soldiers; Destroys 8 Tanks, 11 Armored Vehicles In One Day
More than 100 Russian soldiers and a dozen Russian equipment have been killed and destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday as the war stretches into its 173rd day. The Russian army lost a total of 150 Russian soldiers, eight tanks and 11 armored vehicles on Sunday at the hands of the Ukrainian military. While it was not immediately clear where the attacks occured, Ukrainian officials noted that the Russian army suffered the most military losses in the Donetsk direction, according to a post by The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF.)
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Russia Preparing 'Massive Missile Attack' on Ukraine From Belarus: Intel
The independent intelligence group's assessment comes after a reportedly large explosion in Belarus last week destroyed a tank.
Was 'Putin's Chef' Killed in HIMARS Strike? What We Do Know, What We Don't
The alleged founder and leader of the Wagner Group was reported to be missing or even dead after Ukraine's strike on the mercenaries' base in the Donbas.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Massive Explosions Erupt in Crimea as Russian Ammunition Depot Hit
Explosions rocked an ammo depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday as apparent attacks on Kremlin forces continue in territory they previously regarded as safe. Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-backed leader of the peninsula, said two people were wounded and about 2,000 people evacuated as a result of the explosions in the village of Mayskoye, which Russian officials blamed on a fire. Kremlin-controlled outlet RIA said a fire at a transformer substation also broke out around 12 miles away from the ammunition depot. The blasts come after several Russian warplanes were destroyed in an attack on a Crimean airbase last week, with Moscow claiming the fireballs seen at the base were the result of an accident. Ukraine has not directly taken credit for any of the explosions, but in the wake of the latest blasts Tuesday, the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andrii Yermak, wrote on Telegram: “Operation ‘demilitarization’ in the precise style of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue until the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian territories. Our warriors are the best sponsors of agood mood. Crimea is Ukraine.” Aside from the blasts, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called for new sanctions on Russia’s nuclear sector after explosions near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Russian authorities say Ukrainians are responsible for the dangerous shelling.
nationalinterest.org
No More Neutrality: NATO and the Twilight of Swedish Exceptionalism
NATO membership signifies expedience at the expense of a self-aggrandizing national myth that has become increasingly difficult to sustain. The transformation of Sweden into a rank and file NATO member is now finally at hand. Great Britain has been leading the charge by offering Sweden defense assurances during the fraught accession process and helping the United States convince a recalcitrant Turkey to consent. Early this week, President Joe Biden signed the ratification documents on August 9 after the U.S. Senate voted ninety-five to one in favor. Only Sen. Josh Hawley opposed the measure out of concerns that it would impede Europe from organizing its own defense infrastructure and divert U.S. attention from focusing its military might away from Europe and towards the Asia-Pacific region to contain China. These are valid concerns but they ignore the larger phenomenon of how Sweden’s entry into NATO fundamentally changes its place in the world.
Ukraine Mercilessly Trolls Russia as New Blasts Rock Crimea
Russian-backed authorities in occupied Crimea awoke to a shitstorm on Tuesday as explosions rang out first at an arms depot and then reportedly at an air base, sparking frantic explanations from Russian authorities who’ve traditionally tried to play down such setbacks. Ukrainian authorities went all in on mocking the...
nationalinterest.org
F-22 Raptors Head to Poland to Put Russia on Notice
Twelve F-22 Raptors will arrive to support NATO Allied Air Command at the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Lask, Poland, for what the Air Force calls an “air shielding” mission. The U.S. Air Force is now deploying F-22 Raptors to Poland to fly alongside F-35 fighters in support of the deterrence mission on NATO’s eastern Flank.
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
nationalinterest.org
The Looming Threat of Russia’s Black Sea Ambitions
Cutting off Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea would inflict a catastrophic blow and leave Ukraine a landlocked rump state. Western headlines have focused on Ukraine’s success in driving the Russian Army from the gates of Kyiv and Kharkiv. But as the battle for the Donbas still rages, another critical fight looms on the horizon following the Ukrainian administration’s announcement of a major southern counteroffensive. The fall of Mariupol and Russia’s ambition to occupy Ukraine’s southern Black Sea coastline pose a dangerous threat. Russia aims to control not just Ukraine, but the Black Sea itself.
BBC
Independence day speech: PM Narendra Modi calls on Indians to fight misogyny
On Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the citizens from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of India's 75th birthday. Upon his arrival at the 17th Century monument, Mr Modi unfurled the national flag and was greeted by a 21-gun salute. As he took to the stage, helicopters flew past, showering flower petals on the flag.
The 30 Largest Militaries in the World
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in late February, is approaching the half-year mark. It was a conflict that many experts expected to be over in a matter of weeks, if not days. Even for those who are not military experts, a quick end to the conflict seemed a likely outcome when considering the […]
