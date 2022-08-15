Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Thunderstorms and High Fire Danger Beginning Today
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the next several days, bringing with them the risk of heavy rain, gusty outflow winds and abundant lightning. Weather experts say that another surge of monsoonal moisture will bring back...
actionnewsnow.com
Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17
CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 15, 1929
The Highway from Reno, through Susanville to Red Bluff, is in fair shape, with the exception of a strip of rough road that lies in one corner of Sierra Country, California. This road is being used more and more, particularly by northbound tourists who use this cutoff as a time saver. T has but recently been called to the tourists’ attention, although many Nevadans have for a long time used it as a shorter way north, saving many hours of driving.
mynspr.org
Greenville resident rebuilds with grief, optimism
Recovery is coming slower than expected for many in the Dixie Fire burn scar. Earlier this month, one year passed since the fire destroyed much of Greenville and its surrounding communities. NSPR’s Jamie Jiang was in Plumas County on the day of that year mark. She spoke with a longtime resident working to rebuild.
susanvillestuff.com
Cal-FIRE Crew Helps Spruce Up Susanville Little League Park
A big thank you to the Cal-FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit Devil’s Garden Crew One, who spent Friday at Susanville’s “Pat Murphy Field” Little League complex cleaning up and doing some summer maintenance.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Over 1,500 people without power near Oroville after garage, shed and RV fire
-- UPDATE, AUG. 15, 9:30 PM:. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their crews will remain on scene for the next two to three hours working mop up of the fire. Additionally, CAL FIRE says PG&E crews are working to clear the powerlines from the roadway. Mount Ida Rd. remains blocked by emergency equipment, according to CAL FIRE.
susanvillestuff.com
PG&E’s Mobile Help Center in Greenville Wednesday for Dixie Fire Victims
Pacific Gas and Electric Company will be hosting a mobile customer help center in Greenville tomorrow morning where customers can get in-person answers to questions about obtaining power while rebuilding structures after the Dixie Fire. The mobile help center will be in the parking lot of Evergreen Market, 429 Crescent...
Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
krcrtv.com
Logging truck crashes over edge of Highway 70 near Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A logging truck crashed off Highway 70 near Oroville early Monday morning. Cal Fire Butte Unit officials said two people were rescued 150 feet below the roadway after suffering moderate injuries in the crash. They were transported to a nearby hospital, officials said. The logging...
actionnewsnow.com
Trash inside garbage truck catches fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Garbage inside a truck caught on fire in Chico on Tuesday morning, causing Nord Avenue to be closed. The Chico Fire Department said a Waste Management truck driver was collecting trash near the Nord Gardens apartment complex when the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck.
Truckee man arrested for felony campfire
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Truckee man was arrested on Wednesday morning for an illegal campfire, according to the Truckee Police Department. Police said that at 1:40 a.m., officers and members of the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brushfire near the US Bank at 10995 Donner Pass Road. ‘ Frank Battaglia, […]
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Logging Truck Accident on Highway 70 [Butte, CA]
BUTTE, CA (August 17, 2022) – At least two victims were hospitalized Monday morning, after a logging truck accident on Highway 70. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near 4 Trees Road about three miles from the Butte-Plumas County line. According to officials, a logging truck with...
thetahoeweekly.com
North Lake Tahoe’s Best Burgers
Editor’s Note: Kayla Anderson revisits her three-part series from 2018 on Tahoe and Truckee’s Best Burgers. Read her picks from the first series at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Now is the season for hiking, biking, boating, paddling and sitting on the beach. After a day in the Tahoe sun, you crave a big ‘ole juicy burger. Thanks to our readers who shared with us their favorite burgers via social media, I was able to try out some new ground-beef sandwiches — and a vegan counterpart.
actionnewsnow.com
25-year-old dies in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 25-year-old woman from Montgomery Creek died in a crash on Highway 299 near the Fall River Mills community on Saturday, according to the CHP. The CHP said the woman was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt on Highway 299 around 5 a.m. when she crossed over double yellow lines and crashed into a big rig.
KOLO TV Reno
FEMA fire assistance granted for Joy Lake fire
OAKLAND, California. (KOLO) - A FEMA grant to assist the state of Nevada in battling the Joy Lake Fire has been granted by a regional administrator. The fire is burning in Washoe County, and has burned one home and threatens around 2,000 others in and around Galena Creek. The blaze has also threatened schools, a geothermal plant, power transmission lines, Highway 580, and various communications infrastructure.
Plumas County News
CHP releases details on three accidents that resulted in some major injuries
The California Highway Patrol released information today on three single-vehicle accidents that occurred Aug. 12-13. Some of the individuals involved sustained major injuries. Angelo Yescas, 18, of Rio Lindo, California, was traveling westbound in an Acura TL on Highway 70, just west of the Grizzly Dome Tunnel on Aug. 12 at approximately 9:30 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
actionnewsnow.com
Some areas in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water
Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well. Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water. Manzanita Elementary has water jugs in every single classroom and is working to drill a new well.
susanvillestuff.com
Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Custodian
STARTING SALARY: $15.00 to $18.47 depending on experience. Under general supervision, performs a wide variety of custodial duties and related work as required. • Empties and lines waste receptacles and disposes of trash daily. On weekly basis cleans waste receptacles. Empties and lines Bio-hazard waste receptacles and disposes of trash in Bio-hazard storage containers.
susanvillestuff.com
Adopt A Pet Today from the Lassen County Animal Shelter – Piper
If your heart belongs to bully breeds, then come down to the Lassen County Animal Shelter and meet Piper. Piper came to the shelter with two pups, who have since moved onto the next chapter of their lives, and now it’s time for her to do the same. This big girl will give you her undivided attention, completely content with spending quality time with her person. Piper could use a brief refresher course in leash etiquette, however, she’s a good listener and adapts well to new routines/expectations. If you’re looking for a new best friend, Piper is your gal. She’s gorgeous, loveable, and has the most adorable heart-shaped marking on her hip.
