If your heart belongs to bully breeds, then come down to the Lassen County Animal Shelter and meet Piper. Piper came to the shelter with two pups, who have since moved onto the next chapter of their lives, and now it’s time for her to do the same. This big girl will give you her undivided attention, completely content with spending quality time with her person. Piper could use a brief refresher course in leash etiquette, however, she’s a good listener and adapts well to new routines/expectations. If you’re looking for a new best friend, Piper is your gal. She’s gorgeous, loveable, and has the most adorable heart-shaped marking on her hip.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO