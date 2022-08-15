HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department made seven arrests following a shootout in April. Hartford police responded to a location known as “The Party House” at 2566 Main St. on April 18 for a total of 47 rounds fired. At the scene, officers found a large crowd, including children, running from the area. Multiple casings were found in the parking lot, police said.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 22 DAYS AGO