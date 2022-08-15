ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

13abc.com

TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
DEFIANCE, OH
Tracy Stengel

Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle

Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.
WANE-TV

Man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal stabbing of 82-year-old Lake James woman

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man arrested in 2021 in connection to a fatal stabbing in Angola pleaded guilty Tuesday, according to the Steuben County Prosecutor. The prosecutor told WANE 15 that Matthew Hoover entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of murder and 3 counts of burglary as a level 2 felony.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WILX-TV

Man charged with murder in deadly Hillsdale County shooting

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Both the suspect and victim of a deadly shooting in Hillsdale County have been identified. Saturday, Michigan State Police (MSP) were called to Somerset Township on Opel Drive on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said they found 26-year-old Tasha Cole, from Jerome, on the ground with a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Court docs: DNA ties man to rape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he had a taillight out and a warrant out for his arrest, so he needed to switch vehicles so he didn’t get stopped by the police. The man pulled his red truck with a cap over the bed in the back of a house in the area of St. Marys and Third streets, parked it next to a garage and he and the woman both got out.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
sent-trib.com

Angry crowd demands action from Perrysburg board, after rape charges against juveniles are amended

PERRYSBURG – Angry parents asked the school board for more action — then refused to leave the meeting — in the wake of sex charges being amended against two juveniles. With an estimated 100 in attendance, parents and a student took to the podium to address the board during public participation at Monday’s meeting, held in the Commodore Building. They were concerned about the juveniles being back in school.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WANE-TV

Court docs: Parents of toddler who suffered severe burns from coffee facing charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The parents of a 2-year-old girl who suffered severe burns from spilled coffee are now facing felony charges for being slow to get her care, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors have formally charged 27-year-old Rachel Naomi Meade and...
WANE-TV

City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Early morning shooting leaves one person in life-threatening condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - An early morning shooting left one person fighting for their life Monday. Authorities say they were called to 1600 Reed Rd. around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person in serious condition. The victim was taken...
wktn.com

Six Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

There were six people sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .John A. Biederman was sentenced to a minimum of 3 and maximum of 4 and a half years in prison on one count of felonious assault. He was given credit for 106 days as time served.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Winery coming to north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
WANE-TV

WATCH: Security camera captures fireball in Ohio sky

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Blink and you’ll miss it– but thanks to this surveillance footage, you can replay the phenomenon over and over. WANE 15 viewer Ruth Pease shared the moment her security camera captured a fireball lighting up the sky in Ohio City, Ohio.
rejournals.com

JLL Capital markets sells 130,100-square-foot retail center in Fort Wayne

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of Orchard Crossing, a 130,100-square-foot, open-air, Target-shadow-anchored retail center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. JLL represented the seller, DRA Advisors, and procured the buyer, LBX Investments. Built in 2008, the 99-percent-leased Orchard Crossing is anchored by Hobby Lobby and Barnes & Noble, which both...
FORT WAYNE, IN

