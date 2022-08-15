Read full article on original website
Autumn in Alliance Festival to host 'Chili, Cinnamon Roll Cook-Off'
Alliance – The City of Alliance is bringing back the Fall Festival this year! Autumn in Alliance will be at Central Park on Friday, September 23th thru Sunday, September 25th. During Autumn in Alliance the City will be hosting a Chili & Cinnamon Roll-Cook-off at the patio behind the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center.
Box Butte Co. Fair Cake and Cookie Jar results
Box Butte County Fair Cake and Cookie Jar Results:. (Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Abigail LeMunyan Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) Purple Champion Senior Auction Cake. Donna LeMunyan Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) Blue. Jacen Buskirk Junior Decorated Auction Cake (8-11) Purple Reserve Champion Junior Auction Cake. Kamryn...
Sheldon Statewide exhibition opens Aug. 31 in Chadron
CHADRON – Chadron State College will host On the Road Again, an art exhibition related to the open road, in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery Aug. 31-Sept. 28. The pieces were selected from the collection of Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Hours for the gallery are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 308-432-6317 for more information or to schedule a weekend or evening gallery visit.
Scotts Bluff Nat. Mon. to offer free Civilian Conservation Corps program
Gering, NE – “It is my belief that what is being accomplished (through the Civilian Conservation Corps) will conserve our natural resources, create future national wealth and prove of moral and spiritual value not only to those of you who are taking part, but to the rest of the country as well.”
Carnegie Arts Center announces 'Organic and Geometric' exhibit in Alliance
We have another stunning show that both quilters and artists will love. Carnegie is excited to announce its new exhibit, “Organic and Geometric,” on display until September 17 in the upper Skala and Garwood Galleries. The exhibit is the work of fiber artist Mary Sue Suit from Sidney,...
Box Butte Co. Fair dairy goat results
(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Kade Johnston Jr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Junior Dairy Goat Showman. Nathaniel Bell Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Reserve Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman. Emily Johnston Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman. Christopher Bell Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Blue. Catherine Bryner...
APD, City of Alliance pledge to help community with mental health
Alliance – The City of Alliance is pleased to announce that they have completed a pledge to improve their response to those with a mental health condition in their community. The pledge is part of an initiative called the One Mind Campaign which was started by the International Association...
Post Podcast: Banisters Leadership Academy with Linel Quinn
Today we spoke with Linel Quinn from Banisters Leadership Academy. Quinn talked about what Banisters is all about, youth programs they offer in Alliance, Chadron, Scottsbluff, Kimball, North Platte and more.
Agate Fossil Beds to present 'Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in The Agate Area'
Harrison- Park Ranger Grace Skavdahl will lead an interpretive walk along the Daemonelix Trail on Saturday, August 20, 2022. “The Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in the Agate Area” will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes including walking and interpretive stops. The Daemonelix Trail is located 3 miles west of the Visitor’s Center.
News Channel Nebraska
Documentary telling story of teen paralyzed after suicide attempt to be screened in Sidney, Bridgeport
SIDNEY & BRIDGEPORT, NE — Panhandle Public Health District is offering two screenings of a documentary and panelist discussions on suicide prevention in September. According to a news release, the feature-length documentary My Ascension tells the story of 16-year-old varsity cheerleader Emma Benoit. She was paralyzed after attempting to take her own life and the film highlights her journey to walk again and bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana.
Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest held Wednesday
Box Butte County Fair events continued Wednesday in Hemingford, highlighted by the Fair Queen Contest at the grandstand. Twelve young Ladies were vying for the title. The days schedule included interviews and preparation throughout the day, leading up to the main event Wednesday night. At the end of the evening, 16 year old Brinna Phillips was crowned as Box Butte County Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Trent Phillips and Lisa Hickman and was sponsored by Pats Creative. First Attendant was 18 year old Elizabeth Mayer. She is the daughter of Tonya and Michael Mayer and was sponsored by Mobius Communications. Second Attendant was 17 year old Avery Davies. She is the daughter of Jessica and Adam Davies and was sponsored by The Body Shop and Clicks by Kim. Named as Miss Congeniality was 17 year old Peyton Kindred. She is the daughter of Cassie Kindred and Brian Kindred.
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff Fire Department mourning loss of captain
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE — A fire department in western Nebraska is grieving after one of its captains passed away Saturday. According to the Nebraska Serious Injury and Line of Duty Death Response Team, Scottsbluff Fire Department Captain Ryan Lohr passed away after a battle with occupational cancer. His death is considered a Line of Duty death.
POST PODCAST: Alliance City Manager Seth Sorenson
Alliance City Manager Seth Sorenson discusses items on the 8/16/22 Alliance City Council meeting agenda.
A-Town Zesto wins 'Best Burger in the Panhandle' contest
A-Town Zesto in Alliance won the "Best Burger in the Panhandle Contest". The contest was held in July on Eagle Radio's Panhandle Post website. A-Town Zesto competed against Q's Dairy Sweet and The Tailgate Bar and Grill in Crawford, and Brother's 27th Street Wings and Burgers in Scottsbluff. Zesto won...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200665 15:31 10-45 : MVA INJURY 5th and Yellowstone / motor vehicle crash / investigation made on scene / citation issued Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200667 10:36 WELFARE : WELFARE 700 W. 14TH ST./ MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY/ SUBJECT PLACED UNDER PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200668 14:03 THEFT : THEFT...
Chadron Public Transit 'Fixed/Deviated Route' resuming Aug.15
Chadron City Transit Fixed/Deviated Route will resume Aug. 15. We will run the Fixed/Deviated Route pilot program evaluating the ridership after two months. Please make sure to take advantage of this service. If you see the bus driving and you need a ride "wave" the driver to stop. The schedule...
Alliance landfill partially closed
Alliance – The Alliance Landfill is partially closed due to muddy conditions. The top of the hill is closed to the public due to unsafe conditions. For more information, please contact the Alliance Landfill at (308) 762-2705.
Mix of key returners and newcomers vying for spots in CSC two-deep
The 2022 season of Chadron State College football arrives with big question marks to address on both sides of the line of scrimmage. In 2021 the Eagles enjoyed the veteran leadership of sixth-year quarterback Dalton Holst, whose 11,531 career passing yards now sit atop the CSC record book. For the first time in several years, they'll have to replace him with someone who hasn't started a game under center at CSC.
APD Media Release
Panhandle Post received the following media release from Alliance Chief of Police, Philip Lukens, on Thursday August 11, 2022. Alliance Police Officers recently responded to a report from a male stating that his son was unaccounted for and had likely taken his missing AK-47 Assault Rifle. The male reported that...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line
Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
