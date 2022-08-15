ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Autumn in Alliance Festival to host 'Chili, Cinnamon Roll Cook-Off'

Alliance – The City of Alliance is bringing back the Fall Festival this year! Autumn in Alliance will be at Central Park on Friday, September 23th thru Sunday, September 25th. During Autumn in Alliance the City will be hosting a Chili & Cinnamon Roll-Cook-off at the patio behind the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center.
Panhandle Post

Box Butte Co. Fair Cake and Cookie Jar results

Box Butte County Fair Cake and Cookie Jar Results:. (Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Abigail LeMunyan Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) Purple Champion Senior Auction Cake. Donna LeMunyan Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) Blue. Jacen Buskirk Junior Decorated Auction Cake (8-11) Purple Reserve Champion Junior Auction Cake. Kamryn...
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Sheldon Statewide exhibition opens Aug. 31 in Chadron

CHADRON – Chadron State College will host On the Road Again, an art exhibition related to the open road, in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery Aug. 31-Sept. 28. The pieces were selected from the collection of Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Hours for the gallery are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 308-432-6317 for more information or to schedule a weekend or evening gallery visit.
CHADRON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
Alliance, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
Panhandle Post

Box Butte Co. Fair dairy goat results

(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Kade Johnston Jr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Junior Dairy Goat Showman. Nathaniel Bell Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Reserve Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman. Emily Johnston Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship Purple Intermediate Dairy Goat Showman. Christopher Bell Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship Blue. Catherine Bryner...
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
W. Bruce Cameron
News Channel Nebraska

Documentary telling story of teen paralyzed after suicide attempt to be screened in Sidney, Bridgeport

SIDNEY & BRIDGEPORT, NE — Panhandle Public Health District is offering two screenings of a documentary and panelist discussions on suicide prevention in September. According to a news release, the feature-length documentary My Ascension tells the story of 16-year-old varsity cheerleader Emma Benoit. She was paralyzed after attempting to take her own life and the film highlights her journey to walk again and bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana.
BRIDGEPORT, NE
Panhandle Post

Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest held Wednesday

Box Butte County Fair events continued Wednesday in Hemingford, highlighted by the Fair Queen Contest at the grandstand. Twelve young Ladies were vying for the title. The days schedule included interviews and preparation throughout the day, leading up to the main event Wednesday night. At the end of the evening, 16 year old Brinna Phillips was crowned as Box Butte County Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Trent Phillips and Lisa Hickman and was sponsored by Pats Creative. First Attendant was 18 year old Elizabeth Mayer. She is the daughter of Tonya and Michael Mayer and was sponsored by Mobius Communications. Second Attendant was 17 year old Avery Davies. She is the daughter of Jessica and Adam Davies and was sponsored by The Body Shop and Clicks by Kim. Named as Miss Congeniality was 17 year old Peyton Kindred. She is the daughter of Cassie Kindred and Brian Kindred.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff Fire Department mourning loss of captain

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE — A fire department in western Nebraska is grieving after one of its captains passed away Saturday. According to the Nebraska Serious Injury and Line of Duty Death Response Team, Scottsbluff Fire Department Captain Ryan Lohr passed away after a battle with occupational cancer. His death is considered a Line of Duty death.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Library#K 5#Lego Club
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200665 15:31 10-45 : MVA INJURY 5th and Yellowstone / motor vehicle crash / investigation made on scene / citation issued Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200667 10:36 WELFARE : WELFARE 700 W. 14TH ST./ MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY/ SUBJECT PLACED UNDER PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200668 14:03 THEFT : THEFT...
ALLIANCE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Panhandle Post

Alliance landfill partially closed

Alliance – The Alliance Landfill is partially closed due to muddy conditions. The top of the hill is closed to the public due to unsafe conditions. For more information, please contact the Alliance Landfill at (308) 762-2705.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Mix of key returners and newcomers vying for spots in CSC two-deep

The 2022 season of Chadron State College football arrives with big question marks to address on both sides of the line of scrimmage. In 2021 the Eagles enjoyed the veteran leadership of sixth-year quarterback Dalton Holst, whose 11,531 career passing yards now sit atop the CSC record book. For the first time in several years, they'll have to replace him with someone who hasn't started a game under center at CSC.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

APD Media Release

Panhandle Post received the following media release from Alliance Chief of Police, Philip Lukens, on Thursday August 11, 2022. Alliance Police Officers recently responded to a report from a male stating that his son was unaccounted for and had likely taken his missing AK-47 Assault Rifle. The male reported that...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy