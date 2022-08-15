Preservation and rehabilitation of Gaodang Buyi mountain village // SHANCUN Atelier, School of Architecture, Tsinghua Univiersity

Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
Top 10 architectural structures that are the epitome of biophilic design
Biophilic design in architecture has been gaining immense popularity! It’s an architectural approach that seeks to connect our human tendency to interact with nature, with the buildings we reside in. It aims to increase the connectivity between a building’s residents and the natural world. These structures create environments that are peaceful, calm, and nurturing to reside in. They positively affect our mental and overall wellbeing. With biophilic designs slowly taking over the world of architecture, we’ve curated a collection of designs that we felt were the best of the lot! From a tiny timber home to a self-sufficient green retreat in the forest – these architectural structures are the epitome of biophilic design!
architecturaldigest.com
6 Designs That Point Toward the Future of Architecture
China’s contemporary architecture scene is often described as a playground, and the term especially applies to cultural facilities. After a 1980s-era infrastructure redevelopment initiative rebuilt many Chinese cities from scratch, the national program expanded its focus to opera houses, museums, and libraries largely designed by Americans and Europeans. While the resulting visual spectacles have garnered clicks worldwide, they don’t necessarily resonate with their local communities. In 2019 Forbes revealed that hundreds of new Chinese museums contained no artwork whatsoever.
architizer.com
Henriquez Partners Architects Creates Inclusive and Sustainable Residential Tower Community
Pendrell is 22-storey residential tower that brings much needed purpose-built rental to the West End – one of Vancouver’s most populated neighbourhoods and home to the city’s LGBTQ+ community. The building’s design is respectful of the special character of the area, and the project animates the West End’s public realm with a ground-oriented landscape design, and public art that references the site’s local history and geography. One of the most important elements of the design brief was maximizing the magnificent ocean views from this new development, while trying to minimize view impacts on the surrounding towers. The site’s prominent location, adjacent to English Bay – where the city meets the ocean, and host to many attractions and major events – was a rare opportunity to design a tower so close to the water with little impeding the view.
architizer.com
WOODS + DANGARAN Celebrates and Elevates the Tenets of Desert Modernism
The Desert Palisades residence is located in the last hillside enclave of Palm Springs, newly open for development and slotted for architecturally significant homes. From siting to floor plan to finishes, all design decisions are made with regard to the desert environment and context. Surrounded by boulders and spanning a natural arroyo, the home is lifted above existing site features, yet still retains a powerful connection to the earth. All added landscape elements are sustainable, and selected to blend seamlessly with the native surroundings. The architecture—emphasizing horizontal lines, natural materials, and visual and physical linkages between indoors and out—celebrates and elevates the tenets of desert modernism.
11 interior design styles that never date according to experts
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
architizer.com
STRASBOURG MUNICIPAL BATHS // Chatillon Architectes
Text description provided by the architects. Built by architect Fritz Beblo in 1905, the Municipal Baths in Strasbourg are an emblematic place in the city. Very dear to its inhabitants, the building needed to be restored, rehabilitated and new spaces created so that it could once again become a pool anchored in its time and looking forward to the future.
An Exhibit on Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America Weaves Lessons Through Textiles
Click here to read the full article. Step back 300 years into colonial Latin America and the textiles are lavish, fashions often akin to couture, and who wore what was determined not just by what they could afford, but by class and race, too. It’s a setting the exhibit “Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America,” opening Aug. 14 at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, will surround its visitors with.More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look at the Grand Reopening...
Tree Hugger
Architect Revitalizes Social Housing Apartment as Airy Live-Work Space
Working from home has gained considerable traction during the last two years, largely due to the public health constraints brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. But even before that, plenty of people recognized the environmental, mental and physical health benefits of working from home—all of it no doubt playing a significant part in the growing trend of people striving for a better work-life balance.
mansionglobal.com
Mexican Villa With Pacific Ocean Views Sells for $17.5 Million
An oceanfront villa in Mexico has sold for $17.5 million, setting a record for the Riviera Nayarit region, according to the developer, RLH Properties. An oceanfront villa in Mexico has sold for $17.5 million, setting a record, according to the developer, RLH Properties, for the Riviera Nayarit region, which is on the country’s west coast.
architizer.com
ATATURK CULTURAL CENTER (AKM) // Tabanlioglu Architects
Searching for an answer to the question of “how to handle the architecture of the 60s”- especially those having complex functions like opera, dealing with contemporary art, architecture and urban understanding simultaneously, the new Ataturk Cultural Center project takes special care to preserve the aesthetic, physical and social values inherited from its predecessor projects.
architizer.com
WAVE // GRAFT
In late summer 2019, two residential buildings were completed on the north bank of the River Spree in Berlin’s Osthafen between the districts of Kreuzberg, Friedrichshain and Treptow. The concept for the new buildings derives from the particular qualities of its waterside location. The design for the ensemble provides public access to the riverside zone along the Spree.
A Mid-Century Furniture Dealer’s Paris Apartment Is Full of Fabulous Finds
Having lived in California, Florida, and Massachusetts, Melanie now calls New York her home. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Fabien Eleb, Delphine Cinier, daughter Ella, and two...
SFGate
Is There Still Room for Karim Rashid’s Provocative Vision?
Karim Rashid is currently working on his most personal project yet: his own home. “It’s my COVID project,” explains the superstar industrial designer, recipient of the American Prize for Design and, as he once was dubbed, the “Prince of Plastic.” “I needed an escape from Midtown New York but there’s been such an exodus out of New York I couldn’t find anything anywhere. Or there was a bidding war on every house in Jersey. So I thought, hang on, for years I’ve dreamed of building my own house, so I’m doing it. And now I understand how complicated that is. My clients are much more relaxed about their projects than I am about this.”
Interior designer sparks furious row over 18th century hunting lodge dubbed the 'prettiest small house in the world' by installing 'horrific' electric gates before planning permission was granted
A fierce war of words has broken out between distinguished interior designers over the installation of electric gates at a famous National Trust hunting lodge in Hampshire. Critics have been left enraged at the 'horrific' gates installed by the new owner of the Odiham Hunting Lodge's, Francis Sultana, which appeared before planning permission was granted, the Times report.
Once upon a time in Mexico… renovating an old house in Mérida
Layer upon hidden layer revealed its different incarnations. By Tami Christiansen
architizer.com
Explore CEBRA’s Al Hosn Masterplan and Landscape Design
Al Hosn Masterplan and Landscape – The client and stakeholder’s vision was to reinstate the Qasr Al Hosn Fort as an important landmark while revitalizing the nearby Cultural Foundation Building (the CFB) – a modern heritage building of Bauhaus origin – which was for a while considered for demolition. Both buildings are sitting within a 400 by 400-meter plot and we were invited to an international competition with the scope of designing a public heritage park with adequate facilities around the two buildings. In essence, this meant that we had to deliver a somewhat underplayed design that wouldn’t challenge the position of the existing landmarks. Therefore, the new buildings we added were “camouflaged” to merge with the landscape design.
architizer.com
Vernacular Vibes: 6 Modern Rural Homes Drawing on Local Construction Traditions
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Rural living has for long existed in the human imagination as a mythical refuge where we might be able to escape our modern distractions: a bucolic place where life is simpler, living is intricately tied to the land, and one’s days can be spent cultivating fields and tending to flocks of sheep. Though a lot of this ideation is a pure fantasy made up by city-dwellers (centuries of pastoral poetry hasn’t helped in that regard), there is certainly an undeniable bucolic charm to rurality and the buildings within it.
architizer.com
Floating Office Rotterdam (FOR) // Powerhouse Company
The Floating Office Rotterdam (FOR) is the biggest and most sustainable office in the world. It pioneers large-scale floating ultra sustainable constructions on city waters and marks the start of the larger Rotterdam Rijnhaven renovation in particular. FOR is a unique building opening an interesting line for large-scale floating construction in the city and is one of the pioneers in the larger Rijnhaven renovation.
Hypebae
Nissi Ogulu's FLANNELS Exhibition Explores Africa's Rich Cultural Heritage
Multidisciplinary creative Nissi Ogulu has teamed up with FLANNELS for an all-new digital art exhibition dubbed Jigsaw Tribe. Created in collaboration with W1 Curates, the exhibition features a collection of unique pieces exploring the musical heritage of Africa. Showcased through animated instruments, each one explores a different facet of Africa’s rich music scene, represented as a puzzle piece.
Multidisciplinary artist celebrates Pakistani roots through ‘beautiful’ art
A multidisciplinary artist has said it is “really quite powerful” that he has teamed up with popular British institutions to celebrate his family’s Pakistani roots, during South Asian Heritage Month.Osman Yousefzada has been working with the British Council and the V&A for the exhibit – What is Seen and What is Not – which responds to the 75th anniversary of Pakistan and explores themes of displacement, migration, and the climate crisis through a series of different artwork referred to as “interventions”, across different sites of the V&A.The first intervention can be found in the Dome of the V&A and is...
