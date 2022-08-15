Preservation and rehabilitation of Gaodang Buyi mountain village // SHANCUN Atelier, School of Architecture, Tsinghua Univiersity

Karim Rashid is currently working on his most personal project yet: his own home. “It’s my COVID project,” explains the superstar industrial designer, recipient of the American Prize for Design and, as he once was dubbed, the “Prince of Plastic.” “I needed an escape from Midtown New York but there’s been such an exodus out of New York I couldn’t find anything anywhere. Or there was a bidding war on every house in Jersey. So I thought, hang on, for years I’ve dreamed of building my own house, so I’m doing it. And now I understand how complicated that is. My clients are much more relaxed about their projects than I am about this.”

DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO