Ukraine-Russia War update: Kharkiv involved in more shelling from Russia

By Hayley Boyd
 6 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including goods Ukraine has been exporting to other countries and the increased number of shelling in Kharkiv. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here .

