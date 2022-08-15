Read full article on original website
Related
reviewed.com
6 AI innovations for those aging in place
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. In 2017, the U.S. Surgeon General declared social isolation a “global epidemic,” and that problem has only grown worse during the coronavirus pandemic. The consequences are even worse for seniors, especially those living independently. The AARP Public Policy Institute estimates that social isolation drives $6.7 billion in additional associated Medicare spending per year.
House Digest
New York, NY
60K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0