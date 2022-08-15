Kids Free Pickup Craft Available at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

Calhoun Journal

August 15, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On August 22nd and each Monday after a new craft will be available each week. Pick up supplies in the Children’s Department. Available between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE