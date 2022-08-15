ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Kids Free Pickup Craft Available at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJTmB_0hHehxYz00
Calhoun Journal

August 15, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On August 22nd and each Monday after a new craft will be available each week. Pick up supplies in the Children’s Department. Available between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, AL
Government
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
Anniston, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Public Library#Local Events Anniston#Homesubscribe
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy