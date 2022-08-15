ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

USDA recalls frozen pizza over possible metal pieces

By Kait Newsum, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WHNT ) — Over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza are being recalled due to the possibility of metal pieces in the food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, the USDA made the official recall for 13,099 pounds of the Home Run Inn brand of frozen pizzas , based out of Woodbridge, Illinois.

The specific products being recalled were made on June 6, 2022. The 33.5-oz packages of Home Run Inn Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza have a best-by date of Dec. 3, 2022.

    Courtesy: USDA FSIS
    Courtesy: USDA FSIS

These packages will also have an establishment number of “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered when that distributor received consumer complaints reporting that metal had been found in the pizza. No confirmed injuries or adverse reactions have been reported so far.

The FSIS said the pizzas were sent to a distributor in Illinois and then distributed to other retailers across the country.

The agency encourages anyone who has these products in their freezers to throw them out or return them to their place of purchase. Distributors are also advised not to sell the pizzas.

Anyone with concerns or questions can contact the USDA by calling 888-674-6854 or by sending an email to its hotline.

Schedule changes coming soon to DMV

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – As the summer peak season winds down, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will be making some changes to office hours at several driver’s license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27. Beginning […]
